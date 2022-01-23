It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) For Its Next Dividend

It looks like Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Superior Plus' shares before the 28th of January to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.06 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.72 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Superior Plus stock has a trailing yield of around 5.8% on the current share price of CA$12.32. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Superior Plus distributed an unsustainably high 156% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Superior Plus generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 64% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Superior Plus fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Superior Plus earnings per share are up 3.4% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Superior Plus's dividend payments per share have declined at 7.8% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Superior Plus for the upcoming dividend? While earnings per share have been growing slowly, Superior Plus is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its earnings. However it did pay out a lower percentage of its cashflow. It's not that we think Superior Plus is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

Although, if you're still interested in Superior Plus and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. We've identified 3 warning signs with Superior Plus (at least 2 which are a bit concerning), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

