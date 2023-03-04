It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Primo Water Corporation (TSE:PRMW) For Its Next Dividend

Primo Water Corporation (TSE:PRMW) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Primo Water's shares on or after the 9th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.08 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.28 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Primo Water has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current stock price of CA$20.86. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Primo Water paid out 152% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Primo Water generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 70% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Primo Water fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Primo Water's earnings per share have dropped 22% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Primo Water has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.0% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Primo Water is already paying out 152% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Primo Water? It's never fun to see a company's earnings per share in retreat. Worse, Primo Water's paying out a majority of its earnings and more than half its free cash flow. Positive cash flows are good news but it's not a good combination. Bottom line: Primo Water has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Primo Water don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Primo Water (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

