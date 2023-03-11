It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Magellan Aerospace Corporation (TSE:MAL) For Its Next Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Magellan Aerospace Corporation (TSE:MAL) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Magellan Aerospace's shares before the 16th of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.025 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$0.10 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Magellan Aerospace has a trailing yield of approximately 1.2% on its current stock price of CA$8.11. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Magellan Aerospace has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Magellan Aerospace reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If Magellan Aerospace didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Dividends consumed 64% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Magellan Aerospace reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Magellan Aerospace's dividend payments per share have declined at 1.8% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Magellan Aerospace for the upcoming dividend? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making. However, we note that the dividend was covered by cash flow. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Magellan Aerospace.

