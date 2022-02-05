It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) For Its Next Dividend

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Pzena Investment Management's shares on or after the 10th of February, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 25th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.53 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.62 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Pzena Investment Management has a trailing yield of 6.3% on the current share price of $9.77. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Pzena Investment Management has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

See our latest analysis for Pzena Investment Management

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Pzena Investment Management paid out 58% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see how much of its profit Pzena Investment Management paid out over the last 12 months.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Pzena Investment Management's earnings per share have dropped 24% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Pzena Investment Management has lifted its dividend by approximately 18% a year on average. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

To Sum It Up

Is Pzena Investment Management an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been declining and the company is paying out more than half its profits to shareholders; not an enticing combination. These characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be happy with the results of owning this stock for its dividend.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Pzena Investment Management. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Pzena Investment Management (including 1 which can't be ignored).

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

