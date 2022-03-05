It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Steel & Tube Holdings Limited (NZSE:STU) For Its Next Dividend

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It looks like Steel & Tube Holdings Limited (NZSE:STU) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Steel & Tube Holdings' shares on or after the 10th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of March.

The upcoming dividend for Steel & Tube Holdings is NZ$0.055 per share, increased from last year's total dividends per share of NZ$0.045. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

View our latest analysis for Steel & Tube Holdings

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Steel & Tube Holdings paid out 55% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Steel & Tube Holdings generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Steel & Tube Holdings's 11% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Steel & Tube Holdings has seen its dividend decline 13% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Steel & Tube Holdings for the upcoming dividend? Steel & Tube Holdings had an average payout ratio, but its free cash flow was lower and earnings per share have been declining. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

With that being said, if you're still considering Steel & Tube Holdings as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. We've identified 2 warning signs with Steel & Tube Holdings (at least 1 which is potentially serious), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

