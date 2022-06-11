It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Accordant Group Limited (NZSE:AGL) For Its Next Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Accordant Group Limited (NZSE:AGL) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Accordant Group's shares before the 16th of June to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.056 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of NZ$0.11 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Accordant Group has a trailing yield of 5.6% on the current share price of NZ$2.01. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Accordant Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Accordant Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Accordant Group distributed an unsustainably high 136% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (52%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's good to see that while Accordant Group's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Accordant Group's earnings per share have dropped 13% a year over the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. It looks like the Accordant Group dividends are largely the same as they were 10 years ago. If a company's dividend stays flat while earnings are in decline, this is typically a sign that it is paying out a larger percentage of its earnings. This can become unsustainable if earnings fall far enough.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Accordant Group for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been shrinking in recent times. What's more, Accordant Group is paying out a majority of its earnings and over half its free cash flow. It's hard to say if the business has the financial resources and time to turn things around without cutting the dividend. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Accordant Group.

So if you're still interested in Accordant Group despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. For example, Accordant Group has 5 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

