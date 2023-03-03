It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) For Its Next Dividend

It looks like Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Blackmores' shares before the 8th of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 28th of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is AU$0.87 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$1.19 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Blackmores has a trailing yield of approximately 1.5% on its current stock price of A$77.2. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Blackmores is paying out an acceptable 67% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the past year it paid out 179% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

While Blackmores's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Blackmores's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Blackmores's 12% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Blackmores's dividend payments per share have declined at 0.6% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

To Sum It Up

Has Blackmores got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's definitely not great to see earnings per share shrinking. The company paid out an acceptable percentage of its income, but an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow over the past year. It's not that we think Blackmores is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

