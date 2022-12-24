It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy APA Group (ASX:APA) For Its Next Dividend

APA Group (ASX:APA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase APA Group's shares before the 29th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 16th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.26 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed AU$0.53 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, APA Group has a trailing yield of approximately 4.8% on its current stock price of A$11.11. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether APA Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year, APA Group paid out 271% of its profit to shareholders in the form of dividends. This is not sustainable behaviour and requires a closer look on behalf of the purchaser. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the past year it paid out 121% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given APA Group's payouts were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That explains why we're not overly excited about APA Group's flat earnings over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. APA Group has delivered 4.2% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

Final Takeaway

Is APA Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's been unable to generate earnings growth, yet is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both its profits (271%) and cash flow (121%) as dividends. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of APA Group.

So if you're still interested in APA Group despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for APA Group you should be aware of.

