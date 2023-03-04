It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) For Its Next Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, ASX investors that purchase the stock on or after the 9th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is AU$1.16 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$2.36 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, ASX stock has a trailing yield of around 3.5% on the current share price of A$66.87. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. ASX distributed an unsustainably high 138% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut.

When the dividend payout ratio is high, as it is in this case, the dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut in the future.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see ASX's earnings per share have dropped 5.2% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. ASX has delivered 2.9% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. ASX is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid ASX? Earnings per share are in decline and ASX is paying out what we feel is an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. It's not that we hate the business, but we feel that these characeristics are not desirable for investors seeking a reliable dividend stock to own for the long term. These characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be happy with the results of owning this stock for its dividend.

Although, if you're still interested in ASX and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for ASX you should know about.

