We Might See A Profit From ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Soon

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at ADT Inc.'s (NYSE:ADT) future prospects. ADT Inc. provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. The US$8.1b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$341m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$37m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on ADT's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 5 of the American Consumer Services analysts is that ADT is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$397m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 81% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for ADT given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. ADT currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

