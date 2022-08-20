We Might See A Profit From Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Soon

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Bridgeline Digital, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BLIN) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The US$14m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$8.7m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$757k, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Bridgeline Digital's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Bridgeline Digital is bordering on breakeven, according to some American Software analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$2.2m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of -61%,

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Bridgeline Digital given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that generally periods of lower growth in the upcoming years is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 5.4% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

