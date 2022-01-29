We Might See A Profit From CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) Soon

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at CNX Resources Corporation's (NYSE:CNX) future prospects. CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. On 31 December 2021, the US$3.0b market-cap company posted a loss of US$499m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which CNX Resources will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

See our latest analysis for CNX Resources

Consensus from 8 of the American Oil and Gas analysts is that CNX Resources is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$388m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 52% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for CNX Resources given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that generally an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we would like to bring into light with CNX Resources is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in CNX Resources' case is 60%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of CNX Resources to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – CNX Resources' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent aspects you should further research:

  1. Valuation: What is CNX Resources worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CNX Resources is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on CNX Resources’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Murphy Oil (MUR) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Joining us is Roger Jenkins, president and chief executive officer; along with David Looney, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and Eric Hambly, executive vice president, operations. Additionally, our operating partner transported the Terra Nova FPSO to Spain to begin drydock work as part of its asset life extension project.

  • Fluence Energy, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FLNC) recent US$206m market cap decline means a loss of US$180k for insiders who bought this year

    Insiders who acquired US$483k worth of Fluence Energy, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:FLNC ) stock at an average price of US$28.00 in...

  • My 2 Best Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions have negatively affected numerous industries, reducing inventory levels and putting inflationary pressure on the economy. In fact, global semiconductor revenue skyrocketed 25% in 2021, topping $500 billion for the first time, according to research company Gartner. More importantly, semiconductors play a critical role in virtually every sector of the economy, from established industries like auto manufacturing and consumer electronics to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 89% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    For a long time, several high-growth companies have opted to prioritize market share over profitability. To create wealth, retail investors must learn to separate the wheat from the chaff -- growth companies that create long-term value from those that destroy shareholder value. Shares of mobile gaming and esports platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) are currently down by over 89% from their all-time high of $46.30 on February 5, 2021.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $250,000 by 2030

    Investing in a volatile market is never easy; that's why long-term strategies tend to deliver the best results.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investing $200,000 in this basket of dividend stocks should earn you $12,800 in passive income in 2022.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $20.90, moving -0.99% from the previous trading session.

  • Stock Market Correction: Buying These 4 Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    It's not something investors like to think about, but stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle and the price long-term investors pay for admission to one of the world's greatest wealth creators. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has entered correction territory, while the benchmark S&P 500 is contending with its worst slide in more than a year. While stock market corrections can be unnerving, they're also, historically, the perfect time to put money to work in the market -- especially if your average holding period is measured in years.

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • SoftBank COO to Leave After Seeking $1 Billion in Compensation

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure is making preparations to depart the Japanese conglomerate after clashing with founder Masayoshi Son over his compensation and responsibilities, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapWall Street Briefed by Biden Team on Possible Russia SanctionsCrypto Se

  • Comcast, Chevron, and 7 More Companies That Boosted Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Chevron Comcast and Kimberly-Clark were among the many U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week. Several other energy firms declared dividend increases as well. Oil services company Halliburton (HAL) said it plans to raise its quarterly dividend to 12 cents a share, more than double the 4.5 cents it has been paying.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks at Discounted Prices — They Have Over 70% Upside, Says Oppenheimer

    This past month has seen the bears come out, as the market has entered a correction. The NASDAQ is down 13% since the start of 2022, a loss that has actually erased its 12-month gain. The S&P 500 hasn’t dipped quite that far yet, but is still down 8% year-to-date. The drop has had investors questioning whether or not the previous year’s sustained bull run has ended. Looking at the macro situation from Oppenheimer, chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus would advise investors not to turn pess

  • Early Retirement Portfolio: 15 Stocks to Live Off Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best dividend stocks for retirement. You can skip our detailed and historical analysis of the dividend stocks and go directly to read Early Retirement Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Live Off Dividends. Early retirement is becoming a global phenomenon, widely stimulated by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a report […]

  • Better Buy: Nvidia vs. AMD

    Computers in many forms are becoming increasingly vital for both business and personal use. Two leading computer component suppliers are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (NASDAQ: AMD).

  • Union Pacific to buy 10 Caterpillar battery locomotives

    (Reuters) -Union Pacific Corp plans to buy 10 battery locomotives from Caterpillar Inc, Caterpillar Chief Financial Officer Andrew Bonfield said on Friday, as the rail company moves away from diesel fuel to meet a goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. The announcement was made as customers of the world's largest construction and mining equipment maker are trying to reduce their carbon emissions by relying less on gas and diesel for transportation. Union Pacific later said it will be adding 20 electric battery locomotives to its railroads for more than $100 million.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Stock Down 63% to Buy Now

    This stock is taking a slightly different approach to your digital existence, and it could pay off big time.

  • Tech Is Still Getting Crushed. Here Are 15 Stocks to Buy in a Changed World.

    Microsoft has restored the market’s faith in the cloud, while IBM reminded investors there was still value in a legacy business.

  • Stocks Are on a Wild Ride. 20 Bargains to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts.

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • Better Buy: Bitcoin Below $35,000 or Ethereum Below $2,500?

    It's also at this time that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dips close to $34,000, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) falls to about $2,300, Solana falls below $90, and Cardano drops below $0.95. With crypto prices approaching their 2021 summer lows, would investors today be better off buying Bitcoin for less than $35,000 or Ethereum below $2,500? If you're debating between Bitcoin and Ethereum, you've already made the wise decision to focus only on the crypto industry's leaders.