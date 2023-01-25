We Might See A Profit From East 33 Limited (ASX:E33) Soon

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at East 33 Limited's (ASX:E33) future prospects. East 33 Limited produces, processes, and supplies rock oysters in Australia. The AU$22m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$9.0m on 30 June 2022 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is East 33's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

See our latest analysis for East 33

Expectations from some of the Australian Food analysts is that East 33 is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of AU$2.5m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 59% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for East 33 given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 28% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of East 33 to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – East 33's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of key aspects you should further examine:

Story continues

Valuation: What is East 33 worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether East 33 is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on East 33’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here