We Might See A Profit From EMVision Medical Devices Ltd (ASX:EMV) Soon

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at EMVision Medical Devices Ltd's (ASX:EMV) future prospects. EMvision Medical Devices Limited, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of imaging and diagnostic technology products. On 30 June 2022, the AU$128m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$6.1m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which EMVision Medical Devices will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

EMVision Medical Devices is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Medical Equipment analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of AU$2.0m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow -23% year-on-year, on average,

Underlying developments driving EMVision Medical Devices' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that typically a low or volatile growth rate in the near future is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that EMVision Medical Devices has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

