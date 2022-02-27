We Might See A Profit From Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH) Soon

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The UK£84m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$75m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$74m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Global Ports Holding's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Expectations from some of the British Infrastructure analysts is that Global Ports Holding is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$40m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 52%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Global Ports Holding's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Global Ports Holding is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

