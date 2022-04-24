We Might See A Profit From Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Soon

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Kosmos Energy Ltd.'s (NYSE:KOS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. On 31 December 2021, the US$3.0b market-cap company posted a loss of US$78m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Kosmos Energy's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 5 of the American Oil and Gas analysts is that Kosmos Energy is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$371m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 24%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Kosmos Energy's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that typically an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Kosmos Energy currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

