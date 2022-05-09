We Might See A Profit From PEXA Group Limited (ASX:PXA) Soon

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at PEXA Group Limited's (ASX:PXA) future prospects. PEXA Group Limited operates a digital property settlements platform in Australia. With the latest financial year loss of AU$12m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$530k, the AU$2.9b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is PEXA Group's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

PEXA Group is bordering on breakeven, according to the 5 Australian Real Estate analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of AU$32m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 24% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of PEXA Group's upcoming projects, though, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 24% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

