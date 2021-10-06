We Might See A Profit From PEXA Group Limited (ASX:PXA) Soon

PEXA Group Limited (ASX:PXA) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. PEXA Group Limited operates a digital property settlements platform in Australia. On 30 June 2021, the AU$2.8b market-cap company posted a loss of AU$12m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on PEXA Group's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

PEXA Group is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 Australian Real Estate analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of AU$8.8m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 37%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving PEXA Group's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with PEXA Group is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in PEXA Group's case is 48%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of PEXA Group which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at PEXA Group, take a look at PEXA Group's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important aspects you should further examine:

  1. Valuation: What is PEXA Group worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether PEXA Group is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on PEXA Group’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

