We Might See A Profit From PEXA Group Limited (ASX:PXA) Soon

PEXA Group Limited (ASX:PXA) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. PEXA Group Limited operates a digital property settlements platform in Australia. On 30 June 2021, the AU$2.8b market-cap company posted a loss of AU$12m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on PEXA Group's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

PEXA Group is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 Australian Real Estate analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of AU$8.8m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 37%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving PEXA Group's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with PEXA Group is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in PEXA Group's case is 48%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

