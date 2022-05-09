We Might See A Profit From Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Soon

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The UK£114m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$4.7m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Pharos Energy's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Pharos Energy is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 British Oil and Gas analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$33m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 77% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Pharos Energy's upcoming projects, however, take into account that typically energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 26% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

