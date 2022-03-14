We Might See A Profit From SIG plc (LON:SHI) Soon

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse SIG plc's (LON:SHI) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. On 31 December 2021, the UK£465m market-cap company posted a loss of UK£28m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which SIG will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

See our latest analysis for SIG

Consensus from 7 of the British Trade Distributors analysts is that SIG is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of UK£18m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 80% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for SIG given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with SIG is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in SIG's case is 95%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on SIG, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at SIG's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent factors you should further research:

  1. Valuation: What is SIG worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SIG is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on SIG’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Nasdaq Correction: 3 Growth Stocks Down at Least 35% to Buy This March

    The Nasdaq Composite index was briefly pushed below the 20%-off-peak threshold that marks bear-market territory, but a moderate rebound now has its level sitting down "only" 18% from its previous high mark. With that in mind, read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) as top stocks to buy for investors looking to take advantage of recent sell-offs. James Brumley (Autodesk): I get why investors started to sell Autodesk in earnest in November, making it an even easier name to dump when things really started unravel early this year.

  • GE Builds 350-Ton Turbines at Its Power Facilities. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    General Electric led a tour of one of its South Carolina gas power facilities as part of its Investor Day on Thursday—and while the machines produced there, and the process to make them, are incredible, sometimes great technology isn’t enough. The story of GE’s (ticker: GE) gas power division shows why the company is redoubling its efforts in lean manufacturing. GE CEO Larry Culp, who joined the company in 2018, is a lean devotee and has taken its application at the U.S. industrial giant to the next level.

  • 2 Stocks I Will Buy If the Stock Market Keeps Crashing

    With prices on many stocks dropping like stones, these two companies are near the top of my "to buy" watchlist.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    Here are five of the safest high-yield dividend stocks on the planet. The company's dividend yield currently tops 5%, which certainly puts it in the high-yield group. While there are other REITs in this space, Easterly has a secure spot among the market leaders.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    Worse, many common attempts to get rich quick -- by purchasing penny stocks, for instance, or investing using a lot of margin -- tend to end up making people poorer, not richer. If it averages, say, 15% annual growth over 20 years, it would grow to more than $80,000. Over the past decade, its stock has averaged an annual return of 20.4%, enough to turn a $10,000 investment into  $64,045 -- and that's without reinvesting dividends.

  • Shock and awe: An unprecedented financial conflict

    How will Russia stay financially afloat?

  • The stock market's fear index is sending mixed signals to investors and that could mean a bottom is near, Fundstrat says

    Whenever the VIX fell 5% on the same day the S&P 500 fell 1%, stocks were positive one year later 100% of the time.

  • UPS's Massive Dividend Raise Reflects Strength

    A look at why the nearly 50% increase made sense

  • Want to Get Richer? 1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's longtime right-hand man, recently predicted that over the next 100 years, inflation will cause fiat currency (that is, government-issued currency) to plummet to zero. Munger's track record speaks for itself, so people tend to listen whenever he has something to say about markets or the economy. It's the world's top cryptocurrency, an asset that he has publicly eschewed.

  • 4 401(k) Mistakes You Don't Even Realize You're Making

    You're maxing out the company match in your 401(k), so that'll eventually fund your retirement, right? Contributing regularly to your 401(k) and collecting your full match are great starting points for funding a comfortable retirement. Make sure that's not happening with a quick self-check against the four 401(k) missteps below.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket

    Warren Buffett entered the hall of legends buying shares of great companies when they were on sale. If you have money available for investing that you won't need for at least five years, RH (NYSE: RH) -- formerly known as Restoration Hardware -- and Wayfair (NYSE: W) are two outstanding businesses that could deliver big gains from their current price levels.

  • Rivian since IPO is ‘a bad episode out of the Twilight Zone’: Wedbush's Dan Ives

    Rivian (RIVN) is losing its momentum after the electric vehicle carmaker halved its production forecast due to ongoing supply chain challenges.

  • This Is the Average First-Time Home Buyer's Credit Score. How Does Yours Compare?

    The higher your credit score is at the time you apply for a mortgage, the more competitive an interest rate you're likely to snag on that loan. If you're nearing that point and aren't sure how your credit score stacks up, Fannie Mae might have some insight. In a recent Fannie Mae report, it found that first-time home buyers had an average credit score of 746.

  • Want Stability? These 3 Energy Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    The energy industry is notoriously volatile. Energy prices can rise or fall significantly on the hint of supply or demand issues. Because of that, the sector isn't known for its ability to deliver stable growth.

  • Deutsche Bank winding down operations in Russia over Ukraine invasion after sparking backlash for saying that leaving the country wasn't 'practical'

    Deutsche Bank's reversal comes after CEO Christian Sewing reportedly told staff in a memo that withdrawing from Russia would "go against our values."

  • Recession Risks Are Piling Up And Investors Need to Get Ready

    (Bloomberg) -- Even after one of the worst starts to an equity trading year in history, the market upheaval might just be getting started. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against Joining NATOMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoOminous signs are piling up that m

  • 4 Reasons to Steer Clear of a 15-Year Mortgage

    When you're using a mortgage to buy a home, you'll have to decide what your loan repayment term will be. A 15-year mortgage has a lower interest rate, and it costs less over time. You're locked into making these payments for the entire life of the loan, which means you're taking on a huge financial commitment for 15 years.

  • The world’s largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers from the war in Ukraine

    As Wall Street assesses the damage to balance sheets resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world's largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers.

  • 8 Companies That Raised Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Colgate-Palmolive, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Applied Materials were among the large U.S. companies that that announced dividend increases this week.

  • Could This Warren Buffett Recommendation Be Your Ticket to a Million-Dollar Portfolio?

    It's a common myth that the people who do well in the stock market are investing geniuses with a knack for choosing the right companies. Warren Buffett has famously said that for everyday investors, putting money into an S&P 500 index fund is a solid bet. Now to be clear, it's not that Buffett himself needs to rely on index funds.