We Might See A Profit From SIG plc (LON:SHI) Soon

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse SIG plc's (LON:SHI) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. On 31 December 2021, the UK£465m market-cap company posted a loss of UK£28m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which SIG will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 7 of the British Trade Distributors analysts is that SIG is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of UK£18m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 80% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for SIG given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with SIG is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in SIG's case is 95%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

