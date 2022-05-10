We Might See A Profit From Superloop Limited (ASX:SLC) Soon

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Superloop Limited's (ASX:SLC) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Superloop Limited engages in the design, development, construction, and operation of independent telecommunications infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region. With the latest financial year loss of AU$32m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$37m, the AU$406m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Superloop will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Superloop is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 Australian Telecom analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of AU$2.0m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 66%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Superloop's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 17% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

