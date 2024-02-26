You might see smoke at Halyburton Park in the coming days, weeks. Here's what's happening.

The city of Wilmington begins longleaf restoration plans at Halyburton Park.

The first part of the city of Wilmington's longleaf restoration work began at Halyburton Park Monday, Feb. 26, with midstory hardwood reduction measures.

The project will include a controlled burn later in February or in March, so area residents might notice smoke.

Here's what you need to know:

The project

The city was sub-awarded $9,945 of a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grant to complete 45 acres of longleaf restoration at the park. The restoration work is planned to include the contractual controlled burning, wiregrass planting and midstory control under mature longleaf pine.

The timing

A controlled burn will be scheduled sometime in February or March, and wiregrass will be planted after the controlled burn. According to the city, all controlled burns will be announced approximately 48-72 hours in advance.

About the park

The 60-acre Halyburton Park is a recognized North Carolina Natural Heritage site located within Wilmington's metro area. According to the city, the park sees over 12,000 visitors and offers 160 environmental educational programs and workshops for more than 5,000 annual participants.

The park maintains 1.3 miles of paved ADA-accessible paths, nature trails, a Nature and Events Center, a playground and picnic shelters.

