You Might Like Self Storage Group ASA (OB:SSG) But Do You Like Its Debt?

While small-cap stocks, such as Self Storage Group ASA (OB:SSG) with its market cap of øre1.7b, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is crucial, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. The following basic checks can help you get a picture of the company's balance sheet strength. Nevertheless, this is just a partial view of the stock, and I suggest you dig deeper yourself into SSG here.

SSG’s Debt (And Cash Flows)

SSG has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from øre107m to øre575m , which includes long-term debt. With this growth in debt, SSG currently has øre130m remaining in cash and short-term investments to keep the business going. Moreover, SSG has produced cash from operations of øre95m over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 17%, indicating that SSG’s debt is not covered by operating cash.

Can SSG pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at øre122m, the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.31x. The current ratio is calculated by dividing current assets by current liabilities. For Commercial Services companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Is SSG’s debt level acceptable?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 91%, SSG can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is a bit unusual for a small-cap stock, since they generally have a harder time borrowing than large more established companies. No matter how high the company’s debt, if it can easily cover the interest payments, it’s considered to be efficient with its use of excess leverage. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In SSG's case, the ratio of 11.17x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving SSG ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

Next Steps:

SSG’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Since there is also no concerns around SSG's liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for SSG's financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I suggest you continue to research Self Storage Group to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

