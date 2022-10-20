Pence might not vote for Trump in 2024, says there might be 'somebody else' he'd prefer

Former Vice President Mike Pence suggested Wednesday he might not vote for Donald Trump if his ex-boss were to run for president in 2024.

When Pence was questioned about the issue at a Georgetown University event, he gave a long pause.

"Well, there might be somebody else I'd prefer more," he said.

Trump has not formally announced a presidential bid for 2024, but he has strongly hinted he might run. Pence is also considering a run, according to several of his confidants.

Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

Pence had a falling out with the former president after a pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump had repeatedly criticized Pence for refusing to use his ceremonial role in presiding over the electoral count to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 win. Trump had been pressuring the vice president to accept a baseless legal theory to reject the results. Pence rejected the request, saying it would be unconstitutional.

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Georgetown University, Gaston Hall in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

Fired up by Trump's attacks, rioters chanted "Hang Mike Pence" as they rampaged through the Capitol wielding flagpoles and other weapons. Pence and congressional leaders were whisked away to secure locations but at one point the mob came within 40 feet of the vice president according to the House committee that is investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

Trump called Pence a 'wimp': Jan. 6 committee reveals details of Trump 'pressure campaign' against VP

'I'm going to punch him out.' Nancy Pelosi vents fury at Trump in new footage from Jan. 6

Once the Capitol was secured, Pence and lawmakers returned to finish the formal counting of the votes.

At the Georgetown event, Pence said he is focused for now on helping Republican candidates in the Nov. 8 midterm elections but after that he'd be thinking about the future.

"I'll keep you posted," he said.

Pence said he had "every confidence the Republican party is going to sort out leadership."

Pence has a forthcoming memoir, "So Help Me God," that is slated for publication on Nov. 15, a week after the midterm elections.

Video shows Rep. Nancy Pelosi, others reacting inside the Capitol as insurrection happened

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mike Pence suggests he might not vote for Donald Trump in 2024