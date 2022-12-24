You might think these animals are cute but they're amongst the deadliest on Earth

Left to right: Dolphin, Polar Bear, Hippopotamus Left to right: alexxx1981/Getty Images; OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images; Warren Little/Getty Images

Animals in all shapes and sizes can look cute at first, but many are dangerous.

The deadliest mammal on the globe is the hippopotamus.

Insider put together a list of 10 cute but monstrous animals.

Dolphin

Dolphins swim in the Atlantic Ocean just off the coast of Atlantic City on August 28, 2022 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, United States. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Dolphins may seem friendly, but don't let their smiles deceive you.

It's true researchers found several instances where dolphins gifted locals in Australia fish or octopuses and that they worked side-by-side with Brazilian fishermen. But dolphins are also known to try to drown or forcibly copulate with humans.

Slow lorises

Javan slow loris climbing up the tree when released in a National Park of Mount Salak by International Animal Rescue (IAR) which have been confiscated from individuals or markets which illegally sell them as pets on December 20, 2016 in West Java, Indonesia. Jefta Images/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Slow lorises may look cuddly and adorable, but they mimic cobra snakes — and have venom and a bite that can cause anaphylactic shock or even death in humans.

Polar Bear

Polar bears are observed during the expedition of the Turkish Scientific Research team near Svalbard Islands, in the Arctic Ocean in Norway on July 23, 2022. Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

As climate change continues to threaten polar bear habitats, these furry creatures have moved into populated human areas. They are known to be deadly, and attacks on humans have increased in recent years.

If you do happen to run into a polar bear, using bear spray, carrying a gun, or getting naked as a distraction are your best options to protect yourself, according to the New York Post.

Leopard Seal

Leopard seal / sea leopard (Hydrurga leptonyx) in Paradise Bay, Antarctica. Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Weighing up to 840 pounds, the leopard seal has rarely attacked humans. They are, however, the only seals that are known to kill other mammals, including other seals.

Panda

A panda bear climbing at the top of a tree pictured in its enclosure at Madrid Zoo. Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Pandas may put on a facade of being somewhat endearing, peaceful, and lazy, but humans shouldn't get too close. They're slow, but their claws and teeth are powerful.

Moose

Moose (Alces alces) bull foraging in moorland with birch trees in autumn, Scandinavia. ARTERRA/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Moose can grow up to be 5 to 6.5 feet tall (at the shoulders) and weigh up to 1,800 pounds.

"Moose are not normally aggressive; however, they can become aggressive when they are harassed by people, dogs, and traffic, or when hungry and tired, especially in winter when they must walk through deep snow," according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

Kangaroo

Kangaroos on the beach in Lucky Bay in the Cape Le Grand National Park on August 06, 2014 in Lucky Bay, Western Australia. James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Coming across a kangaroo may seem like a great photo opp, but the animals have become increasingly violent and aggressive with tourists in Australia that get too close.

Hedgehogs

This photograph taken on June 16, 2022 shows hedgehogs eating in the "Les P'tits Kipik" association's park, which advocates for the protection of the species, in Orsay. JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Growing between 5 to 12 inches long with a tail spanning 1 to 2 inches, hedgehogs appear cute in size. But when scared or threatened, hedgehogs may expand their quills. The creatures are capable of biting humans and carrying parasites in their quills, though some people do choose to have them as pets.

Mantis Shrimp

Rainbow mantis shrimp (Odontodactylus scyllarus). New Britain Island, Papua New Guinea. Solomon sea. Avalon/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

These tiny and unique-looking crustaceans are feared by the fishermen community.

There are two groups of mantis shrimp — spearers and smashers, which describe how they attack their prey.

Hippopotamus

A hippopotamus is seen with her newly born calf in an enclosure at Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati, India's northeastern state of Assam, Oct. 4, 2022. Str/Xinhua via Getty Images

Hippopotamuses have earned the spot of the deadliest mammal on the globe killing an estimated 500 humans each year. Their powerful bite can easily halve or crush a human to death.

