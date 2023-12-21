Might want to rethink that 559 tattoo? New area code coming to the Central Valley

The 559 is getting crowded.

That’s the official word the state’s Public Utilities Commission, which regulates privately owned public utilities like telecommunications, and announcing this week the approval of a second area code to serve Fresno and the San Joaquin Valley.

Introducing the 357.

The 559 is expected to run out of available prefixes (that’s the first three numbers following the area code) by winter 2025. As of February, there were only 57 prefixes left, according to the commission, having historically been assigned out at a rate of one or two per month. The new area code, known as an overlay, will becoming available once those number have all been exhausted.

Existing customers will keep the 559 area code and specific telephone numbers. New customers will receive the 357 demarcation.

The overlay does mean that phone users will have to dial a 1 + area code and phone number for all calls. The price of calls won’t change and customers will still be able to dial three digit service numbers like 911.

The old 209

While some have taken the 559 area code as part of Fresno’s cultural identity (look for the branded t-shirts and tattoos) those of a certain age will remember when Central California was within the 209.

In 1998, the Public Utilities Commission introduced a new area code and split the region geographically; 209 north through Modesto and Stockton and 559 to the south through Fresno, Madera, Kings and Tulare counties. It was met with appeals from elected officials and businesses, who were suddenly forced to change their stationery, business cards and brochures; things much easily accomplished in the digital age.

And the area code has served better than expected.

At the time of its creation, it was anticipated the 559’s numbering system would only last 15-18 years, according to a story in The Fresno Bee. At one point, regulators warned it could run out of numbers by 2004.

Last year, a 350 code overlay was added to the 209 region.