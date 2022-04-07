This Might Be the Worst R32 Skyline GT-R on the Planet

Photo credit: Brian Jannusch - YouTube

Project cars come in all shapes and sizes, with some being more difficult to tackle than others. This Skyline GT-R, abandoned for years in a paint shop, is certainly on the more difficult end of the spectrum.

Brian Jannusch, one of the head-honchos at Toprank Vehicle Importers in Cypress, California, managed to get ahold of this forlorn GT-R recently and published a video detailing how it came to be in this condition. The car was imported years ago and eventually made its way to a shop for a repaint. But that repaint never happened, and the car sat, forgotten and in pieces, for years up until Jannusch purchased it.

Jannusch had the car towed back to Toprank's shop for an assessment to see exactly what parts he'd need for a full restoration. Though there were a handful of parts with the car, it quickly became clear there were a lot of expensive pieces either missing or rusted out. Unlike most cars, where you can buy parts from an auto parts store or the manufacturer, many of the R32's parts have been discontinued, making them extremely hard to come by. The parts Nissan does still offer are wildly expensive.

There is one bright spot to this project, though: The car runs and drives just fine. Despite sitting for all that time, it fires right up and moves under its own power. It was able to be driven off the trailer and into the Toprank shop without issue.

Jannusch says he plans to have the car finished in time for R's Day, a GT-R-specific event happening at Willow Springs on April 30—exactly 24 days from this video's publish date. A daunting task, but considering all of the resources he has as a vehicle importer, we suspect he might actually pull it off.

