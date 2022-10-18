Mighty Craft Limited (ASX:MCL): When Will It Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Mighty Craft Limited's (ASX:MCL) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Mighty Craft Limited engages in the acquisition and operation of various breweries, distilleries, bars, and restaurants in Australia. On 30 June 2022, the AU$49m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$17m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Mighty Craft's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Mighty Craft is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Hospitality analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$4.4m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 106%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Mighty Craft given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 24% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

