"Mighty Ducks" reboot renews call for Minnesota film credits

Nick Halter
·2 min read

Emilio Estevez is back for a new reboot of the "Mighty Ducks" franchise on Disney+, but Minnesota's landscape was left on the sidelines.

  • In addition to disappointing hometown fans, the decision is fueling a debate over the state's lack of tax incentives for filming.

Driving the news: Unlike the 1990s movies, none of the "Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" series was shot in Minnesota, even though it takes place in the state.

  • That means no Rice Park, no Mall of America and no frozen Minneapolis lakes for the rest of the world to see.

What they're saying: Creator Steven Brill called out the lack of credits as a factor in the location choice.

  • "When we started planning the show, I hoped and prayed we'd shoot in Minnesota. I wrote it with that in mind," he told the Star Tribune. "It just wasn't possible."

Why it matters: Minnesota is missing out on spending, jobs and publicity that comes with a TV series, Minnesota Film and TV executive director Melodie Bahan told Axios.

  • Producers also passed over Minnesota when shooting FX's "Fargo" reboot and "Clouds," a Disney+ movie about the late Zach Sobiech of Lakeland.

The fix: Bahan is cautiously optimistic that a proposal enhancing Minnesota's incentives will be included in a larger tax bill this session.

  • The bill would provide a 25% credit for film production costs, capped at $25 million annually for 10 years.

  • "Without a tax credit, we're just going to keep losing those Minnesota stories," Bahan said.

  • Don Cheadle will be the grown-up narrator on ABC's new Wonder Years pilot

    A few weeks ago, we reported that Elisha “E.J.” Williams had been cast as the new main kid in ABC’s Wonder Years reboot pilot, with Williams getting the news on a humorously choppy Zoom call from original Wonder Years main kid (and new Wonder Years executive producer) Fred Savage. The new Wonder Years will be narrated by Williams’ character—who is named Dean—as a grown-up in the present day, just like the famous gimmick of the original series, and now ABC has announced that grown-up Dean will be played by none other than Don Cheadle.

  • Snowpiercer’s second season reaches the end of the line

    Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, March 29. All times are Eastern.

  • Sebastian Stan, who looks like Luke Skywalker, will do a Star Wars if Mark Hamill asks him to

    A healthy portion of the internet is built around discussion of fan-casting, since humanity can both complain about the overabundance of sequels, remakes, adaptations and talk about how cool it would be if Famous Person X played Famous Fictional Character Y. It rarely ever amounts to anything (Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool doesn’t count, since he was the fan who made it happen), but that’s never stopped the internet from trying to make something happen.

  • Paramount knows what the people want, and it's "more Transformers movies"

    Paramount’s stewardship of the Transformers movie rights has thus far been largely a disaster, with Michael Bay making five movies that are all bad (though two of them are arguably pretty fun) and then Travis Knight directing a spin-off/prequel/unrelated movie about similar characters that was at least reasonably fun, but even in the Transformers brand’s darkest days at Paramount (which, again, has been most of them), the studio has always confidently maintained that the world wants and needs more movies about robots in disguise. You may think you’re sick of these movies and you may think there’s no point in continuing to draw murky, poisonous water from this well, but Paramount—for better or worse—refuses to even consider that possibility. Disney will give up on Star Wars before Paramount ever gives up on Transformers.

  • 'Game of Thrones' Author George R.R. Martin Signs New Five-Year Deal With HBO

    Four-time Emmy winner​​​​​​​ George R.R. Martin has signed a five year overall deal with HBO that's reportedly worth somewhere in the mid-eight figures.

  • Bruins announcer Jack Edwards loses his mind over non-call vs. Devils

    NESN's Jack Edwards is known for his affection toward the Boston Bruins but few could blame him Sunday night against the New Jersey Devils.

  • Did an NFL free agent deal leak during an online 'Call of Duty' game?

    This possible Bears-Steelers trade might be the most random potential news leak in recent memory.

  • On screen and on stage, disability continues to be depicted in outdated, cliched ways

    Actress Claire Danes playing CIA officer Carrie Mathison, who struggles with mental illness, on the set of 'Homeland.' ShowtimeThe #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements have forced Hollywood and other artists and filmmakers to rethink their subject matter and casting practices. However, despite an increased sensitivity to gender and race representation in popular culture, disabled Americans are still awaiting their national (and international) movement. “Disability drag” – casting able-bodied actors in the roles of characters with disabilities – has been hard to dislodge from its Oscar-worthy appeal. Since 1947, out of 59 nominations for disabled characters, 27 won an Academy Award – about a 50% win rate. There’s Eddie Redmayne’s performance as Stephen Hawking in “The Theory of Everything”; Daniel Day-Lewis’ portrayal of Christy Brown, who has cerebral palsy, in “My Left Foot”; and Dustin Hoffman’s role as an autistic genius in “Rain Man” – to mention just a few. In recent years, however, we’ve seen a slight shift. Actors with disabilities are actually being cast as characters who have disabilities. In 2017, theater director Sam Gold cast actress Madison Ferris – who uses a wheelchair in real life – as Laura in his Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie.” On TV and in movies, disabled actors are also being cast in roles of disabled characters. Despite these developments, the issue of representation – what kind of characters these actors play – remains mostly unaddressed. The vast majority of characters with disabilities, whether they’re played by actors with disabilities or not, continue to represent the same outdated tropes. As a professor of theater and media who has written extensively on the elements of stage drama, I wonder: Are writers and directors finally poised to move beyond these narrative tropes? Breaking down the tropes Typically, the disabled characters are limited to four types: the “magical cripple,” the “evil cripple,” the “inspirational cripple” and the “redemptive cripple.” Magical cripples transcend the limitations of the human body and are almost divinelike. They make magical things happen for able-bodied characters. In many ways, the magical cripple functions like “the magical Negro,” a term popularized by director Spike Lee to describe Black characters who are usually impoverished but brimming with folk wisdom, which they selflessly bestow on existentially confused white characters. Like the magical Negro, the magical cripple is a plot device used to guide the lead character toward moral, intellectual or emotional enlightenment. The magical cripple doesn’t learn anything and doesn’t grow because he already is enlightened. In film, examples include Frank Slade, the blind army colonel who guides young Charlie through the perils of teenage love in 1992’s “Scent of a Woman.” Marvel’s Daredevil character is a perfect example of a magical cripple: A blind person imbued with supernatural abilities who can function above and beyond his physical limitations. Evil cripples represent a form of karmic punishment for the character’s wickedness. One of the most well-known is Shakespeare’s Richard III, the scheming hunchbacked king. In a 1916 essay, Sigmund Freud pointed to Richard as an example of the correlation between physical disabilities and “deformities of character.” The trope of the evil cripple is rooted in mythologies populated by half-man half-beasts who possess pathological and sadistic cravings. More recent examples of the evil cripple include Dr. Strangelove, Mini-Me from “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” and Bolivar Trask in “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” Then there are inspirational cripples, whose roles equate to what disability rights activist Stella Young calls “inspiration porn.” These stories center on disabled people accomplishing basic tasks or “overcoming” their disability. We see this in “Stronger,” which retells the story of Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman. Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeff Bauman walk a red carpet for ‘Stronger’ during the 12th Rome Film Fest on Oct. 28, 2017. Venturelli/WireImage In the inspirational narratives, disability is not a fact of life – a difference – but something one has to overcome to gain rightful sense of belonging in society. An offshoot of the inspirational narrative is the redemptive narrative, in which a disabled person either commits suicide or is killed. In movies like “Water for Elephants,” “Simon Birch” and “The Year of Living Dangerously,” disabled characters are sacrificed to prove their worth or to help the protagonist reach his goal. These characters serve as dramaturgical steppingstones. They are never partners or people in their own right, with their own drives and ambitions. They are not shown as deserving their own stories. The persistence of these tropes underlies the urgent need to reevaluate the makeup of writers and production teams. Who writes these parts is perhaps more important than who acts them. Beyond the hero’s journey There’s a reason these formulaic roles are so prevalent. For much of the past century, Hollywood storytelling has operated according to the hero’s journey, a dramatic structure that places the white male able-bodied character at the center of the story with atypical characters serving as “helpers” to support his goals. This narrative model has conditioned audiences to see the helpers as purely functional. The tropes based on this framework define the categories of belonging: who is and who isn’t human, whose life is worth living and whose isn’t. The one narrative journey that historically allowed the disabled to play a central role depicted them as working toward the symbolic reclamation of their dignity and humanity. In tragic narratives, this quest fails, and the characters either die or request euthanasia as a gesture of love toward their caretakers. “Million Dollar Baby” and “Me Before You” are two good examples of films in which disabled characters choose voluntary euthanasia, communicating the socially internalized low value of their own lives. But what if disabled characters already had dignity? What if no such quest were needed? What if their disability weren’t the thing to overcome but merely one element of one’s identity? This would require deconstructing the conceptual pyramid of past hierarchies, one that has long used disabled characters as props to illuminate conventional heroes. Carrie Mathison in the series “Homeland” can be thought of as representing this new approach. Carrie, played by Claire Danes, struggles with mental illness, and it affects her life and her work. But it is not something to overcome in a dramatic sense. Overcoming the disability is not the central theme of the series – it’s not the main obstacle to her goal. Carrie’s disability does give her some insights, but these come at a price and are not magical. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] “Homeland” further breaks the mold by giving Carrie a helper who is an older white male – Saul Berenson, played by Mandy Patinkin. As we move towards greater gender and race inclusivity at work and in the arts, disability should not be left behind. More complex, more sophisticated stories and representations need to replace the simplistic, outdated and cliched tropes that have been consistently rewarded at the Oscars.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Magda Romanska, Emerson College. Read more:Rumors of Chris Pratt’s being a ‘MAGA Bro’ show how Twitter’s trending function can go haywireA brief history of invisibility on screenForever crooked: how everyday language reflects negative attitudes about the physically disabled Magda Romanska does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Nicolas Cage Thinks James Franco Stole ‘Spring Breakers’ Character from His ‘Green Hornet’ Pitch

    Seth Rogen said Cage asked him if he'd told Franco about his idea for playing the "Green Hornet" villain as a "white Bahamian."

  • Gerard Butler Says He Thought Zack Snyder's '300' Was 'Going to Suck'

    Little did he know all the memes it would spawn.

  • Can You Mine Bitcoin With A Game Boy? This Guy Gave It A Go

    It may be common knowledge that mining Bitcoin (BTC) requires a great deal of energy and computer power but it did not deter a person online from trying to do it on an 80’s era Nintendo Co, Ltd (OTC: NTDOY) GameBoy console running on two AA batteries. What Happened: Stacksmashing, an Information Technology researcher and content creator on Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube, bundled his Game Boy with a Raspberry Pi Pico and a Game Boy Link cable to turn it into a nifty little Bitcoin miner. The device, first released in April 1989, communicated with Stacksmashing’s computer running the mining software through the setup. The researcher managed to get what he called an “impressive” 0.8 hashes per second using the kit. “If you compare that to a modern ASIC [application-specific integrated circuit] miner, which comes in at around 100 tera hashes per second, you can see that we are almost as fast, only off by a factor of roughly 125 trillion,” said Stacksmashing in the video. “At this rate, it should only take us a couple of quadrillion years to mine a bitcoin.” Why It Matters: Stacksmashing made a reference to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's announcement regarding accepting Bitcoin as a motivating factor mining the cryptocurrency on his Game Boy. Interestingly, the YouTuber also jokingly noted the ongoing graphics processing unit shortage in the video. Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) has tried to discourage the use of its GPUs for cryptocurrency mining. The rival Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) on the other hand has not put any restrictions on mining using its GPUs. See Also: Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptocurrencies You Can 'Create' Using Your Laptop While BTC presently requires powerful ASIC miners, Ethereum (ETH) can be mined with sufficiently powerful GPUs, which led to a Chinese software developer’s joke claim that he mined ETH using Sony Corporation’s (NYSE: SNE) latest PlayStation 5 console. BTC traded 1.31% lower at $55,446.02 at press time, while ETH traded 1.44% lower at $1,690.26. Price Action: Nintendo shares closed 2.78% higher at $73.12 on Friday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Has Dropped To Below ,000 And Analyst Says Further Downside On The HorizonWhat's Going On WIth Theta, Theta Fuel Cryptocurrencies Today?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Alabama Shakes Drummer Steven William Johnson Arrested on Multiple Child Abuse Charges

    Steven William Johnson was arrested earlier this week on multiple child abuse charges in Limestone County, Alabama. As WHNT reports, the Alabama Shakes drummer was indicted by a Limestone Grand Jury on counts of "willful torture, willful abuse, and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18." Johnson's currently being held…

  • Andrew Cuomo's VIP coronavirus tests may have violated state law. But who should investigate?

    New York Public Officers Law says public officials can't use their position to obtain "unwarranted privileges or exemptions" for themselves or others.

  • The latest Walking Dead episode was originally a lot different

    The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang reveals that the structure for the latest episode 'Diverged' was originally much different

  • 'Spider-Man' Star Tom Holland Showed Off His Body Transformation for 'No Way Home'

    Peak Peter Parker shape.

  • Dominion, Smartmatic lawsuits against Fox News may not threaten freedom of the press

    Will lawsuits against misinformation hurt freedom of speech? syahrir maulana/ iStock / Getty Images PlusFree speech advocates have long believed that suing a news organization threatens free speech. Democracy needs a press to be free to report, without fear or favor, the facts as it sees them. But recent legal actions against news organizations indicate that the First Amendment provides sufficient free speech protection, even when punishing lawsuits are filed against the press. Falsehoods have flooded public discourse in recent years through outlets including talk radio, cable TV channels and social media such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Reddit and Instagram. The proliferation of these falsehoods has seemingly normalized the practice of spreading lies.   • Georgia GOP election official who debunked Trump's fraud claims defends state's new voting restrictions

    Gabriel Sterling, a Republican election official in Georgia, made a name for himself late last year when he defended the integrity of his state's presidential vote and frequently debunked former President Donald Trump's claims of fraud. Now, though, he's defending a controversial new state voting law signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) last week that critics say will particularly affect voters of color. In an interview with MSNBC's Joshua Johnson on Friday night, Sterling did not appear to agree with his fellow Georgia Republicans, including Kemp, who argued that reforms were necessary after the 2020 election, even though there's no evidence of widespread fraud despite multiple recounts and an audit of ballot signatures. "Politicians gonna politic," but that doesn't mean there aren't "good things" in the law, he said, praising the switch from signature verification to identification number verification, in particular. “Politics is gonna politic” top GA elections official @GabrielSterling tells @NBCJoshua. “They wanted to do this in response to a lot of the fraudulent claims of the president, absolutely. But it doesn’t mean there aren’t good things [in the law].” pic.twitter.com/Fz8Cy3K5zy — The Week with Joshua Johnson (@TheWeekMSNBC) March 26, 2021 "Nothing in this bill suppresses anyone's vote," Sterling wrote on Twitter later. "Those saying so are just stirring the pot and raising money. The claim of voter suppression has the same level of truth as the claims of voter fraud in the last election." The Week's Bonnie Krisitian writes that there are indeed "some common sense reforms" in the bill, as Sterling argues, but other measures, like criminalizing both photographing your own ballot and giving people food and water while they wait in line to vote or reducing the number of absentee ballot boxes available and limiting the time someone can request an absentee ballot, are "blatantly restrictive." Read more at The Week. More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesIs nuclear fusion the answer?Biden is apparently determined to focus on infrastructure this week

  • 2021 NFL draft: Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore wins with quickness, toughness

    We continue our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft with No. 38 overall, the Rebels' electric but undersized slot receiver.

  • Report: Thunder waive Austin Rivers, who is expected to sign with Bucks

    The OKC Thunder have waived Austin Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks are expected to sign him, according to Shams Charania.

  • Man stabbed in neck for refusing to give spare change on Michigan Ave.

    The victim said he was approached by someone asking for spare change, when he refused, the person allegedly pulled out a sharp object and stabbed him in the throat area, according to police.