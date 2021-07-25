Mighty Ducks star graduates from drug rehab program

Shaun Weiss, who starred in Disney’s The Mighty Ducks, is on his way to beating drugs for good.

The 42-year-old former child star graduated on Tuesday from the Yuba County drug court in California, where he had been undergoing treatment since March 3, 2020, after his arrests for crimes including public intoxication, shoplifting, and burglary.

“Shaun demonstrated perseverance during his recovery complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. He had to move treatment and transitional living programs on several occasions. He underwent dental reconstructive surgery, and had a close family member suffer a serious accident during his treatment,” Yuba County posted on Facebook.

Weiss is most famous for playing Greg Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks, in which lawyer Gordon Bombay must coach a hockey team of misfits after his drunk driving incident.



In August 2017, Weiss was arrested on drug charges and sentenced to 100 days in jail, according to court records. In August 2018, he was charged with public intoxication in Oroville, California, per the Oroville Public Safety Department. Later that year, he was sentenced to 20 days in jail, according to court documents. In January 2020, he was arrested on charges of burglary and appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine, the Marysville Police Department said.

“When you look to find the root causes of why a person commits crime, especially theft, you will often find addiction to alcohol and/or controlled substances, such as heroin or methamphetamine," Yuba County said. "Many of those enslaved by addiction are not ready to address it. However, nonviolent offenders who are ready to walk the hard road of recovery can turn their lives around through the Yuba County Drug Court.”

In January 2021, Weiss shared photos of his new teeth after undergoing dental reconstruction surgery, revealing a huge difference from his infamous mug shot from his arrest the year before.

Weiss is reemployed and has been making appearances to speak and sign autographs at events across the country, the county revealed.

