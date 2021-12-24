"Mighty Molly" battles cancer through songs
Molly Oldham continued to pursue her passion for singing during her battle with stage three anaplastic ependymoma. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
Keira Knightley was “incredibly pregnant” the first time she read writer-director Camille Griffin’s script for the comedic holiday horror-drama “Silent Night,” and recalls finding the unusual tale of a Christmas Eve gathering the night of a coming apocalypse “absolutely, hysterically funny.” She read it again months later — sleep deprived and with her six-week-old daughter […]
As he has in the past, Francis used his annual Christmas address to take Vatican administrators to task for their perceived moral and personal failings
The Hawaii Bowl has been canceled after Hawaii pulled out of the game against Memphis due to COVID-19 issues within the program.
Social media posts circulating in Indonesia claim that eating fruit on an empty stomach will "cure cancer". The claim has circulated online in the Southeast Asian nation since at least 2013. It also recently recirculated in French-speaking African countries. But experts told AFP there is no scientific evidence to support the claim."EATING FRUIT ON AN EMPTY STOMACH," reads this Indonesian-language Facebook post published on November 26, 2021."Dr STEPHEN MAK treats terminal cancer patients in a un
Kroger is the go-to grocery destination for millions of people. After all, it's the largest supermarket chain in the U.S., with nearly 2,800 stores spread across 35 states. But if you've shopped there recently, you may want to take a minute to check your refrigerator after the Food&Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall of certain products sold by Kroger due to a potential health risk they could pose. Read on to see which items you should be throwing away immediately.RELATED: If You Bought
Isacc Young, 11, had leukemia for the second time, spent all holidays, birthdays in the hospital. His Christmas wish this year came true. He'll be at home.
Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman are a joy to watch in Paul Thomas Anderson's "Licorice Pizza," in theaters Dec. 24.
“The point of a personal day is not saying why you need it.” But if teachers don’t say why they need it, they have to pay for their sub.
Pope Francis celebrated Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 2,000 people in St. Peter's Basilica on Friday, going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees.
Hundreds of Christmas Eve flights were canceled in the U.S. after airlines reported staffing shortages due to the surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant. Some states are also seeing a shortage in health care workers. Nancy Chen reports.
For the second time this year, a jury in Minneapolis has ruled against a former police officer for killing a Black man. Like the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, the verdict Thursday against Kimberly Potter on two counts of manslaughter for the shooting death of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop represented an unusual decision to send a police officer to prison. And yet, despite the two high-profile convictions in Minneapolis, a review of the data a year and a half a
Penélope Cruz first met Pedro Almodóvar when she was cast in his 1997 film, “Live Flesh.” Almodóvar had originally wanted her to star in “Kika,” but Cruz was too young for the role. The director promised her he would write a character for another movie, and he did. It would mark the beginning of their […]
The Detroit Zoo euthanized its oldest lion, Erin, who was rescued from a Kansas junkyard in 2009.
Acting Nassau County DA Joyce Smith said a probe into the allegations found them "credible, deeply troubling, but not criminal under New York law."
Scientists have created the world's oldest family tree from bones interred at a 5,700-year-old tomb.
A New York school is getting rid of their mandatory policy for unvaccinated students to produce negative COVID-19 tests following a parental complaint.
The "Sex and the City" character was played by Willie Garson, who died during production in September.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is awarding more than $241 million in grants to bolster U.S ports, part of the Biden administration’s near-term plan to address America’s clogged supply chain with infrastructure improvements to speed the flow of goods. Next year, the amount of money for port improvements will nearly double to $450 million in grants annually for five years under President Joe Biden’s new infrastructure law. “U.S. maritime ports play a critical role in our supply chains,” Buttigieg said with Thursday’s announcement.
The four-term Democrat from Window Rock is the 13th Arizona legislator to leave this year, most of them departing since the Legislature adjourned.
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said he has stopped eating fast food. These days, everything is homemade, with lots of carbs on game day.