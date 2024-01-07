Mighty Mouse cleans up

A mouse has been caught on video tidying up retired postman Rodney Holbrook’s shed after he noticed things were being moved around overnight and set up a camera.

Video shows the culprit was a mouse, which appears to clear up mess left behind from DIY tasks around the shed and place them neatly into a box.

Now Mr Holbrook, 75, says that he never bothers to tidy up as he knows the mouse will sort it out, picking up items including clothes pegs, a screwdriver and corks.

The footage also shows the rodent grappling with a cable tie and pieces of string, which it also places in the container.

Retired postman Rodney Holbrook - Animal News Agency

By the end of the video, the mouse has dramatically improved the mess on the table, ready for Mr Holbrook in the morning.

Mr Holbrook, who lives in Builth Wells, Powys, said: “It has been going on for about two months, I call him Welsh Tidy Mouse. At first I noticed that some food that I was putting out for the birds was ending up in some old shoes I was storing in the shed, so I set up a camera to see what was going on.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw that the mouse was tidying up. He moved all sorts of things into the box, bits of plastic, nuts and bolts. I don’t bother to tidy up now, as I know he will see to it.”

He added: “It really was amazing to see the footage, some of the things that it tidies away are really unusual. I think he would tidy my wife away if I left her in there. It’s happened practically every night now for two months.”

