Migos rapper Takeoff accused of sexual assault

Takeoff, from the hip-hop trio Migos. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

A new civil lawsuit filed Wednesday morning in Los Angeles Superior Court alleges that rapper Takeoff, of the popular hip-hop group Migos, sexually assaulted a woman at a party in Encino in June.

The suit, with the defendant filing anonymously, claims that the rapper (born Kirshnik Khari Ball) pursued her at a June 23 house party she attended with a backup performer for Migos. She claims that, after declining his sexual advances, Takeoff, 26, argued with her and followed her into an upstairs bedroom, where he assaulted her.

The woman filed a report with the LAPD and underwent a medical exam later in the day after the alleged assault, but so far no charges have been filed in the case. The suit alleges sexual battery, assault and gender violence, among other claims.

"She's terrified," said Neama Rahmani, the woman's attorney. "There's a significant disparity in wealth and power. He's a famous artist, he had security, there were weapons on the premises. She is someone who doesn't have those resources and is also concerned about safety and retaliation. That adds an extra element in a case like this when he's rich and powerful."

Representatives for Takeoff did not immediately return requests for comment.

The chart-topping trio, featuring members Offset and Quavo, has an album planned for release on Quality Control/Motown/Capitol this year. The group has collaborated on many popular singles like "Bad and Boujee," "MotorSport" and "Walk It Talk It" with artists like Drake, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

Takeoff, from left, Quavo and Offset of Migos at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

While the suit will seek yet-unspecified damages, Rahmani said the suit was mainly intended to speed up the criminal investigation.

"I don't want to disparage law enforcement, but I've never seen a case handled like this," Rahmani said. "It's been a very drawn-out investigation and not much has been done. I'm hoping that after beginning discovery in this suit, other witnesses will come forward. We’re committed to supporting the criminal investigation, but the time for waiting for LAPD has passed."