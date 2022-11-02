Migos rapper Takeoff suffered gunshots to head and torso, medical examiner says

Migos rapper Takeoff suffered gunshot wounds to his head and torso in the early-morning shooting that killed him, a medical examiner said Wednesday.

The Harris County Medical Examiner in Houston determined the “penetrating gunshot wounds” to be the artist’s primary cause of death after he was killed outside a Houston-area bowling alley Tuesday, the office confirmed to the Daily News.

The 28-year-old Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was one of the 40 or 50 people at the 810 Billiards & Bowling alley when the shooting took place at 2:30 a.m. local time.

Police say at least two people fired weapons after an argument near the front door of the venue, which had closed for the night.

There’s “no reason to believe (Takeoff) was involved in anything criminal at the time,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said.

The incident also left a 24-year-old woman and 23-year-old man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to officials.

“Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated,” said Quality Control, the record label behind Migos. “Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”

Authorities haven’t addressed the label’s claim that the bullet was stray.

“Let me just ask ... that anyone who has information on the shooter or shooters to provide that information to HPD and let us solve this situation,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Tuesday. “Let us bring justice to this family.”

Migos formed in Atlanta in 2008 with Takeoff’s uncle, Quavo, and cousin, Offset, rounding out the group. The Grammy-nominated trio is known for songs such as “Bad and Boujee,” “Stir Fry” and “Walk It Talk It.”

Quavo was said to be with Takeoff at the time of the shooting occurred but was not injured. Offset, who is married to Bronx-bred rapper Cardi B, changed his profile photo on Instagram to an image of Takeoff after his death.

“Sometimes, the hip-hop community gets a bad name,” Finner said Tuesday. “There are so many talented individuals, men and women, in that community, who I love and I respect, and we all need to stand together and make sure nobody tears down that industry.”

With News Wire Services