Migos rapper Takeoff’s suspected killer released on $1 million bond

The suspect in the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff posted a $1 million bond and was released from a Texas jail, court records show.

Patrick Xavier Clark was released Wednesday night, the news station KPRC-TV reported Thursday, citing the Harris County District Clerk in Houston.

Clark, 33, is required to surrender his passport and wear a GPS monitor as terms of his release.

The suspect was arrested in early December, a month after Takeoff died in a shooting at the 810 Billiards & Bowling alley in downtown Houston. Takeoff, a member of the popular rap trio Migos, was 28.

Clark’s bond was set at $2 million before being reduced to $1 million last month. Investigators say Clark may have planned to leave the country after officials reportedly found him with cash, a passport and a Mexican itinerary.

Takeoff was an “innocent bystander” in the shooting, which occurred during an argument after a “lucrative dice game,” investigators said.

Founded in the Atlanta area in 2008, the Grammy-nominated Migos is known for hits such as “Bad and Boujee,” “Stir Fry” and “Walk It Talk It.”

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was at the bowling alley with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo. On Wednesday, Quavo released a tribute song, “Without You.”

