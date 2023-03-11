Migraines are no match for the Renpho heated eye massager—get it for 60% off at Amazon today

You can score the top-rated Renpho eye massager at Amazon for 60% off right now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

If you get migraines, you know how they can seriously ruin a day. With Sleep Week 2023 starting tomorrow, March 12, we are scoping out all the best deals to help you relax and rest easy. Right now, you can score the Renpho heated eye massager for 60% off at Amazon. Our editors love it for relieving migraines, stress and restlessness.

$51.79 at Amazon (Save $78.20)

This device may look like a virtual reality set, but rather than taking you on a gaming journey, it eases you into relaxation mode. This revolutionary eye mask provides 15 minutes of bliss by blocking out light and sound (with a Bluetooth speaker that plays from the headset) and by treating you to a pressure-reducing eye massage.

►Amazon deals: Score major savings on Apple, Cuisinart, GE and Fitbit

There are plenty of relaxation eye masks on the market, but reviewers adore this one for its portability. It folds up to stow away and it includes its own carrying case and micro USB charging cord, making it an excellent portable device to take on all of your holiday travels. Our affiliate strategist Jim Ryan snagged this heated eye massager the moment he saw it was on sale during this Amazon Prime event. "Both my son and I get migraines, this is quite relaxing," he said. "Bluetooth ability is a nice addition for relaxing before sleep."

Don't just take it from Jim. At nearly 60% off, the time is now to treat yourself to the R&R of the future.

$51.79 at Amazon (Save $78.20)

More Renpho deals at Amazon

Eye massagers aren't the only thing Renpho is known for. The company has built a name heated massagers to help you bring the day spa home. Here are some of its top-selling products that are on sale today at Amazon—including its top-rated massage gun that is selling for a $35 discount.

Story continues

Shop Renpho at Amazon

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Renpho eye massager: Save 60% on this top-rated device at Amazon