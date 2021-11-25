Migrant boat sinks off coast of northern France, killing 27 people
Twenty-seven migrants died on Wednesday as they tried to reach the United Kingdom from France by dinghy. France and the U.K. say more needs to be done to tackle human trafficking.
Twenty-seven migrants died on Wednesday as they tried to reach the United Kingdom from France by dinghy. France and the U.K. say more needs to be done to tackle human trafficking.
Haile Gebrselassie and Feyisa Lilesa back the PM's call to go to the front line of the Tigray war.
Four investors accused members of the Trump family of promoting a multi-level marketing company to them, which cost them thousands of dollars.
Mysterious elites may be plotting to release a new virus because "their little plan with COVID didn't work," the former national security adviser said.
The Philippines will not remove a dilapidated navy ship grounded on an atoll in the South China Sea, its defence chief said on Thursday, rejecting a demand by China after it blocked a mission to resupply the vessel's crew. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana dismissed China's assertion on Wednesday that the Philippines had committed to remove the BRP Sierra Madre, which was intentionally grounded at the Second Thomas shoal in 1999 to reinforce Manila's sovereignty claims in the Spratly archipelago. The Second Thomas Shoal, 105 nautical miles (195 km) off Palawan, is the temporary home of a small contingent of military aboard the rusty ship, which is stuck on a reef.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is already a veteran at surprising the world in just three years in power. Abiy’s rule has been short in the vast sweep of Ethiopian history, but he has spent almost all his life preparing for it. Told as a child by his mother that she believed he would lead Ethiopia, he now speaks of martyrdom, if needed, to hold the nation together.
The infectious disease expert explained why he considers criticism from the Fox News personality a "badge of honor."
Winslow says these are the answers Republicans are trying to block.
Trump threatened to sue a website for defamation after it suggested that he used burner phones to communicate in the run-up to Jan. 6.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty Images“This case would never have been brought if it didn’t involve Roger Stone.”So begins MAGA die-hard Roger Stone’s long-awaited response to a lawsuit the Justice Department filed seven months ago, accusing him and his wife, Nydia, of evading tax payments and defrauding the U.S. government.The opening line tops an 11-page denial, which the Stones’ lawyers filed on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida—the same
Stephen MaturenMyPillow CEO and 2020 dead-ender-who-will-simply-never-quit Mike Lindell attempted to put pressure on Fox News to cover his non-existent election fraud case—which he’s long-promised to file with the Supreme Court—by holding a poorly attended rally outside the cable channel’s offices.On Wednesday morning, a smattering of protesters gathered in Lindell’s name in front of Fox News headquarters on 6th Avenue in Manhattan, where, the MAGA mogul told The Daily Beast, the names of the my
Australia says it is sending police, troops and diplomats to the Solomon Islands to help after anti-government demonstrators defied lockdown orders and took to the streets for a second day in violent protests. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday the deployment would include a detachment of 23 federal police officers and up to 50 more to provide security at critical infrastructure sites, as well as 43 defense force personnel, a patrol boat and at least five diplomats.
An ex-fighter tells the BBC how the ADF, an IS affiliate, has been able to strike at Uganda's heart.
President Joe Biden appeared to read technical jargon from his teleprompter during a Tuesday speech about rising gas prices.
A judge's decision means Scottish ministers won't be forced to decide whether to pursue a money-laundering investigation against the former president.
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyMyPillow chief and 2020 dead-ender Mike Lindell has long promised that he would file an election-fraud complaint with the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning. But now he claims to have missed that goal because he was silenced by Republican National Committee Chairperson Ronna McDaniel.It was a last-minute pressure campaign orchestrated by the RNC and McDaniel that prevented his case from moving forward and “saving the country,” Lindell now a
A key planner of the Jan. 6 rally near the White House insisted the burner phones be purchased with cash, a source says
Voting at 16, a dramatic liberalisation of citizenship law and self-identification for transgender people are among the sweeping cultural reforms Germany's new coalition parties promise in a programme L8N2SF1MQ they unveiled on Wednesday. Despite deep ideological differences, chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats, the Greens and the libertarian Free Democrats agreed Germany needed to make plans for a younger, more diverse and more mobile future. Under outgoing Chancellor Merkel, Germany's booming economy and political stability made it a major immigration destination, not least when she opened the doors in 2015 to more than a million refugees.
The "Late Show" host has a mock plea from one of the former president's sons.
National Geographic magazine’s famed green-eyed “Afghan Girl” has arrived in Italy as part of the West’s evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
Readers share their views on Thanksgiving, tax abatements and natural gas.