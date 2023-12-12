Migrant Boy Dies From Suspected Suicide at NYC Shelter: Reports

An 11-year-old boy died after New York City authorities said he was found unresponsive in an emergency migrant shelter on Tuesday. A New York Police Department spokesperson told the West Side Rag that police are investigating the death as a possible suicide, and do not suspect foul play. Police said that the medical examiner was working on Wednesday to determine the child’s exact cause of death. Local council member Gale Brewer, who visited the shelter on Tuesday after the death, told the West Side Rag, “It is devastating to lose a child, not only for the family, but for the community at the hotel.” The shelter is one of two such facilities, each able to house 800 single women and families, that opened this year in the wake of the city’s ongoing migrant crisis. The Post reported the shelters’ opening in June alongside a tally of 74,000 recent migrant arrivals.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

