Migrant caravan leaves southern Mexico for the US

STORY: Officials in the southern state of Chiapas said some 3,500 people set off on foot from the city of Tapachula near the Guatemalan border, while one of the caravan's organizers, Irineo Mujica, said there were around 5,000 in the group.

Most of the latest caravan are from Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras and Venezuela, according to him.

Escorted by civil protection officials and ambulances, the migrants were walking on a coastal highway around midday, planning to spend the night in the municipality of Huehuetan, about 16 miles north of where they started.

Mujica said the migrants opted to leave Tapachula due to frustration about not being able to obtain humanitarian visas.

Many migrants are fleeing poverty and political instability in their homelands, and this year has seen record numbers crossing the Darien Gap region connecting Panama and Colombia.