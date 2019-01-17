New migrant caravan has left Honduras bound for the US amid government shutdown

A new caravan of migrants headed for the United States has left San Pedro Sula, the same city in Honduras where a large caravan left in October and arrived at the United States' southern border in November.

The earlier caravan ballooned to more than 5,000 people before traveling through Guatemala and Mexico and then reaching Tijuana, along the way prompting President Donald Trump to deploy thousands of military troops to the southern border.

The latest caravan is part of a growing wave of Central Americans, among them many families with children and children unaccompanied by parents, arriving at the southern border and requesting asylum, amid a government shutdown now in its fourth week over a dispute over border wall funding between Trump and congressional Democrats.

More: Central American migrants keep heading toward USA, even as Trump focuses on stopping caravans

Trump says additional border barriers are needed to stop the wave of migrants from Central America from coming, most of whom he claims do not qualify for asylum.

Democratic leaders contend Trump is capitalizing on the humanitarian crisis as a way to deliver on his campaign promise to build a border wall ahead of the 2020 election.

On Tuesday, Trump posted a tweet calling on Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to approve funding for a border wall to end the shutdown.

More: Government shutdown: Coast Guard family starts GoFundMe to pay members

"A big new Caravan is heading up to our Southern Border from Honduras. Tell Nancy and Chuck that a drone flying around will not stop them. Only a Wall will work. Only a Wall, or Steel Barrier, will keep our Country safe! Stop playing political games and end the Shutdown!" Trump tweeted.

A big new Caravan is heading up to our Southern Border from Honduras. Tell Nancy and Chuck that a drone flying around will not stop them. Only a Wall will work. Only a Wall, or Steel Barrier, will keep our Country safe! Stop playing political games and end the Shutdown! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2019

Leaving San Pedro Sula

Migrants traveling in a group begin their journey toward the U.S. border as they walk along a highway in San Salvador, El Salvador, early Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Migrants fleeing Central America's Northern Triangle region comprising Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala routinely cite poverty and rampant gang violence as their motivation for leaving. More

The newest caravan left San Pedro Sula on Tuesday, just as authorities prepared to close a shelter in Tijuana used to house several thousand migrants who arrived in last fall's caravan.

Most of the migrants who arrived in Tijuana last fall have returned to their home countries, decided to remain in Mexico or crossed over into the United States, according to news reports.

Photos and videos posted on social media on Tuesday showed several hundred men, women and children leaving San Pedro Sula and walking in clusters in the rain.

The caravan swelled to more than 1,000 people by the time it reached the border of Guatemala on Wednesday. Migrants were met by about 150 Honduran police officers who a tried to block them from leaving Honduras and entering Guatemala, according Mexico's Excelsior newspaper.

The police officers were quickly overwhelmed by the large number of migrants, some of whom yelled, "Fuera JOH," a reference to Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

Many migrants blame the president for the conditions driving Hondurans to leave, including high rates of poverty, gang violence and homicides.

The migrants traveled through Honduras on foot, by bus, or by hitching rides on trucks and cars under the constant watch of police and soldiers, the newspaper said.

A video posted on Twitter by a Guatemalan journalist showed hundreds of migrants passing through the Agua Caliente border crossing on foot from Honduras into Guatemala.

URGENTE: Nueva caravana de migrantes hondureños, rompen cerca en frontera de agua caliente con Guatemala @Samilty @Univision23 @UniNoticias pic.twitter.com/kFps4XZ8xv — Edy Asturias (@Asturias1214) January 16, 2019