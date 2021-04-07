Migrant child discovered in Rio Grande Valley after being abandoned by group

Catherine Garcia
·2 min read

Last Thursday, a Border Patrol agent driving in the Rio Grande Valley found a migrant child in distress, with the distraught boy telling the official that the group he'd been traveling with had abandoned him.

Their interaction was recorded, and in the video, the 10-year-old is seen crying as he explains that he hadn't been with his parents. Customs and Border Protection told NBC News the boy was found on a rural road near La Grulla, Texas, and he told the agent that he fell asleep and when he woke up, the rest of the group was gone. The boy, a migrant from Nicaragua, is safe, Customs and Border Protection said, and will soon be transferred from a Border Patrol facility to a shelter run by the Department of Health and Human Services.

NBC News reports that as of Monday, there are roughly 19,000 unaccompanied migrant children in Health and Human Services and Customs and Border Protection custody, with many having to stay in overcrowded Border Patrol facilities for longer than the 72 hours mandated by law. There has been an overall rise in Central American migrants arriving at the southern border, fleeing poverty, crime, violence, and extreme weather.

President Biden said his administration's policy is to turn away most migrants at the border, with the exception of minors, stating last month that the "only people we are not going to let sit there on the other side of the Rio Grande by themselves with no help are children." Recently, there have been several small children rescued along the southern border, including a 6-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl discovered Monday in a rugged area near Jacumba, California. Their mother's name and phone number was written on their arms and they carried a note with her contact information as well.

In a statement, Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said it is "unconscionable that anyone would abandon these small children, and those responsible for smuggling events like this will be aggressively prosecuted."

More stories from theweek.com
Pro-Trump women's organization stands by Matt Gaetz, invites him to speak at summit
Janet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxation
Donors must show negative COVID test results to attend Republican National Committee spring retreat

Recommended Stories

  • Heartbreaking encounter highlights crisis at US-Mexico border

    A 10-year-old boy asked a border patrol agent for help after he said was abandoned by the migrant group he was traveling with. He was taken to a child detention center in Donna, Texas.

  • Child abandoned near border seen on video asking Border Patrol for help

    The child in the April 1 incident told an official that he'd been left by a larger group. It occurred amid a rise of unaccompanied children at the border.

  • Shocking video released of lost migrant child dumped near Rio Grande

    DHS may restart wall construction amid ongoing crisis; Kevin Corke reports on 'FOX News @ Night'

  • Video emerges of migrant boy asking Texas border guard for help after being abandoned in desert

    The boy was taken into custody by border agents, and his current whereabouts are publicly unknown

  • 'Stay out of politics,' Republican leader McConnell tells U.S. CEOs, warns of 'consequences'

    U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell lashed out at corporate America on Monday, warning CEOs to stay out of the debate over a new voting law in Georgia that has been criticized as restricting votes among minorities and the poor. McConnell warned companies there could be risks for turning on the party, but he did not elaborate. "Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order," McConnell told a news conference in his home state of Kentucky.

  • DeSantis: '60 Minutes' hit job shows why many Americans losing trust in 'corporate media'

    Florida Gov. Ron. DeSantis discusses widely criticized ’60 Minutes’ segment on ‘Fox & Friends.’

  • Economist Paul Krugman Stunned GOP Defending Trump's Corporate Tax Cut Failure

    Donald Trump promised huge results from the corporate tax windfall. Instead, tax revenues fell as businesses used the savings to buy back their own stock.

  • Tom Homan: Border Patrol agents have lost all respect for Biden

    Former acting ICE director tells 'The Ingraham Angle' administration border policy 'shows no compassion'

  • Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The Week

    Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown, the Legal Marijuana Industry’s Number One Curated Weekly News Recap. In This Week’s Edition, We Recap and Countdown the Top 10 Cannabis and Psychedelics Industry News Stories for the Week of March 29th – April 4th, 2021. Without further ado, let’s get started. * Yahoo Finance readers, please click here to view the full article. 10. Red White & Bloom Updates Investors on Acquisitions in Michigan, Illinois and Florida, Celebrates Success of PV and High Times Brands Demand for RWB’s Platinum Vape Branded Products Continues to Soar, With PV Reporting Record Michigan Sales of Roughly USD $6.5 Million for the Month of February Red White & Bloom (OTCQX: RWBYF) released a comprehensive Q1 2021 corporate update on Wednesday, bringing investors up to speed on the status of the company’s acquisitions in Michigan, Illinois and Florida. The update also celebrated the tremendous success of RWB’s Platinum Vape and High Times cannabis brands. READ FULL RWB ARTICLE 9. Mexico Marijuana Legalization Bill Clears Key Senate Committee, With Floor Vote Expected This Month The Senate Justice Committee Approved the Proposal in a 6-5 Tally, With Two More Panels Set to Take it up in the Coming Weeks Before it Goes Before the Full Chamber By the End of the Month A bill to legalize Marijuana in Mexico is one step closer to final passage. The measure passed the Senate last year but was sent back to the body after being approved in revised form by the Chamber of Deputies. Now, on Monday, a key Senate committee advanced the amended legislation toward a final floor vote. READ FULL MEXICO ARTICLE 8. Ex-NHL Enforcer Daniel Carcillo Forges New Path Using Psychedelics to Treat TBI, Post-Concussion Syndrome At Age 30, the NHL Enforcer Was Forced into Early Retirement in 2015 After His Seventh Diagnosed Concussion After 429 games spread over 11 seasons, capped off by his second Stanley Cup, his career was over. He spent the next four years trying to pull himself out of a debilitating battle with post-concussion syndrome that eventually drove him to be suicidal. But then things changed for Carcillo almost two years ago when he was introduced to Psilocybin through an ex-teammate. READ FULL DANIEL CARCILLO ARTICLE 7. Illinois Smashes Marijuana Sales Record, Exceeding $100 Million in March Monthly Marijuana Sales Exceeded $100 Million for the First Time in Illinois in March, Shattering the Previous Record According to the state Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, adults spent $109,149,355 on recreational Cannabis products in March. That’s nearly $30 million more than the prior month and $20 million more than the last record that was set in January. READ FULL ILLINOIS ARTICLE 6. Inside Ibogaine, One of the Most Promising and Perilous Psychedelics for Addiction Once Dismissed as a Fringe, Counterculture Vice, Psychedelics Are Rapidly Approaching Acceptance in Mainstream Medicine These drugs uniquely change the brain, and a person’s awareness of experiences, in the span of just a few hours. This fast-acting shift could be useful in mental-health treatments, and research is already supporting this notion. Just one dose of Psilocybin, the active ingredient in Magic Mushrooms, was recently shown to ease depression and anxiety in cancer patients—an outcome that lasted for years after their trip. Researchers are recognizing that Psychedelics can provide a radical new approach to mental-health treatments at a time when innovation is desperately needed. Ibogaine is one of the most promising psychedelics for addiction. Now, for the first time, some upstart pharmaceutical companies, including ATAI Life Sciences and MindMed (OTCQB: MMEDF), are realizing there’s money to be made here, and they’re racing to develop ibogaine or drugs that act like it. READ FULL IBOGAINE ARTICLE 5. Why Adult-Use Cannabis Legalization in New York, the Nation’s Financial Hub, is a Big Deal Sales Are Expected to Start Within 12 to 18 Months Potentially Reach $2.3 Billion a Year By the Program’s Fourth Year Adult-use Cannabis legalization in New York will produce powerful impacts well beyond the sales generated within the state’s borders, industry experts say. Lawmakers passed the measure late Tuesday night, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo quickly signed the bill into law the next morning. READ FULL NEW YORK ARTICLE 4. Psychedelics Show Promise in Treatment of Depression, PTSD What You Know as “Ecstasy” From Some Rave in Your Misspent Youth is Currently Being Studied as a Life-Saving PTSD Therapy The drug MDMA is being investigated by (among others) the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) to determine whether it will help people cope with the trauma of war, rape or other violent crime. Used in conjunction with psychotherapy for PTSD that doesn’t respond to other treatments, MDMA-assisted therapy is showing positive results. READ FULL PSYCHEDELICS TREATMENT ARTICLE 3. Bipartisan State Attorneys General Urge Congress to Pass Marijuana Banking Bill Three State Attorneys General and the Top Prosecutor for Washington, D.C. Sent a Letter to Congressional Leaders, Reiterating Their Support for Legislation That Would Protect Banks That Service State-Legal Marijuana Markets From Being Penalized By Federal Regulators Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) is the chief sponsor of the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act in the House, while Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Steve Daines (R-MT) are carrying their chamber’s version. Both were reintroduced with substantial bipartisan cosponsor lists last month. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser (D) led the new letter, which says that the signatories support the proposal and “encourage Congress to take action expeditiously.” READ FULL CANNABIS BANKING ARTICLE 2. Third Massachusetts City Approves Psychedelics Decriminalization Measure Another Massachusetts City Has Approved a Measure to Deprioritize Enforcement of Laws Against the Possession, Use and Distribution of a Wide Range of Psychedelics Such as Psilocybin and Ayahuasca This time, the Northampton City Council passed the resolution, which also states that no government or police funds should be used to enforce laws criminalizing people for using or possessing entheogenic plants and fungi. The vote on Thursday was unanimous, 8-0, and it makes Northampton the third city in the state to enact the reform. Somerville and Cambridge have also moved to effectively decriminalize Psychedelics. READ FULL MASSACHUSETTS ARTICLE 1. There are Indications of a Thaw in Glacial Federal Prohibition of Marijuana With New York’s Governor Signing Adult-Use Marijuana Into Law This Week, The State Joins the Growing Ranks of U.S. Markets Legalizing First-Degree Marijuana Usage That development continues the trend of states reversing Marijuana prohibition across the country, following on the heels of a letter to the White House last week where 30 Democratic lawmakers urged President Joe Biden to reconsider the decision to fire five White House staffers for marijuana usage. The White House Press Secretary jumped into the fray with a tweet downplaying the controversy. READ FULL FEDERAL REFORM ARTICLE Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The WeekCannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The Week© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • A "remarkable move": Minneapolis police chief expected to testify against Derek Chauvin

    Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo is expected to take the stand as soon as today, as testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial continues for a second week.Why it matters: The city's top cop will tell jurors that Chauvin's "conduct was not consistent" with MPD training and policies, per special prosecutor Jerry Blackwell's opening statement. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"He will not mince any words. He’s very clear. He will be very decisive, that this was excessive force."Flashback: Arradondo, who fired all four officers involved in George Floyd's killing last summer, previously characterized Chauvin's actions as "murder.""Mr. George Floyd’s tragic death was not due to a lack of training — the training was there. This was murder — it wasn’t a lack of training."Between the lines: It's rare for a chief to testify against an officer, The Guardian notes. One expert called the decision "a pretty remarkable move." Of note: Arradondo also testified in the 2019 trial of former officer Mohamed Noor. He was assistant chief when Noor fatally shot 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk in South Minneapolis. The timing: Judge Peter Cahill told the court pool reporter that Arradondo will probably testify today, but that could change.An MPD spokesman told us that the chief is on standby given the "fluctuating cadence of the trial." This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Guns and lies in America: decoding an unlikely gun violence success story

    Why the Guardian US is launching a major project on the dramatic drop in gun homicides in the Bay Area Driven by data and evidence, our series will investigate misleading assumptions about gun violence. Photograph: Tim Hussin/The Guardian Guns and Lies started in 2019 as a year-long project investigating what worked to reduce the daily toll of gun violence in California’s Bay Area, a region that had defied expectations and seen a dramatic decline in gun homicides. The project continued after its first anniversary to now also explore the intersection of gun violence, the coronavirus pandemic and the movement for racial justice. Our stories delve into the connections between gun violence and poverty, health, work, housing, displacement, incarceration, social policy, laws and firearm access in an area transformed by inequality. They bring together the voices of Bay Area residents, public health researchers and criminal justice experts to investigate gun violence dynamics, as well as the people and programs helping to curb the violence. Driven by data and evidence, the series challenges the simplistic talking points and dangerous assumptions that have undermined efforts to address America’s gun violence crisis. The project is funded in part by a grant to theguardian.org from the California Wellness Foundation (Cal Wellness). Created in 1992 as a private independent foundation, Cal Wellness aims to protect and improve the health and wellness of the people of California by increasing access to healthcare, quality education, good jobs, healthy environments and safe neighborhoods. All of our journalism is editorially independent and follows GNM’s published editorial code. The Guardian is committed to open journalism, recognizing that the best understanding of the world is achieved when we collaborate, share knowledge, encourage debate, welcome challenge, and harness the expertise of specialists and their communities. Funding from our readers makes this work possible and helps protect our independence. Support the Guardian by making a single or recurring contribution Read more about philanthropic support Unless otherwise stated, all statements and materials, including any statements regarding specific legislation, reflect the views of the individual contributors and not those of the California Wellness Foundation, theguardian.org, or the Guardian.

  • US tells AstraZeneca to cut ties with manufacturer after mix-up ruined factory's vaccine batch

    US health officials have told AstraZeneca to cut ties with its manufacturing partner amid fears that any more production mishaps could erode the public’s faith in vaccines. AstraZeneca’s operations at a plant in Baltimore have been halted and will be moved elsewhere after an error by staff from Emergent BioSolutions meant that ingredients were mistakenly mixed into 15 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines which were also being produced at the site. Those vaccines have had to be destroyed and the delivery of more than 20 million Johnson & Johnson doses is hanging in the balance while quality control issues are addressed. The pharmaceutical giant has drafted in extra staff and assumed full responsibility for the production of the one-shot jab. Now, it has been reported that the US Government is helping AstraZeneca find new partners as it seeks to obtain approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.

  • 2 doormen on duty during attack of Asian woman fired

    Surveillance video showed the New York City doormen watching the 65-year-old victim being kicked to the ground last week and doing nothing to help. They later call police. Both have since been fired.

  • JetBlue is promising London-bound passengers free meals, wider seats, and more when service finally starts this summer - take a look

    JetBlue is primed to disrupt the trans-Atlantic market with its impending flights to London and passengers can expect low fares and high frills.

  • Jed Duggar is married — see his announcement

    He's the "happiest man in the world" today.

  • How Saturated Color Gave Life to Each Room in This 7,000-Square-Foot Home

    Designer Taylor Anne knew how to let each hue tell its own story.

  • Bill Belichick reportedly ignored scouts in drafting N’Keal Harry

    Last week’s comments from Patriots owner Robert Kraft, covered extensively here and on PFT Live, included a blunt and candid assessment of the team’s recent failures in the draft. “Really, the teams who draft well are the ones who will be consistently good,” Kraft told reporters last Wednesday. “I don’t feel like we’ve done the [more]

  • What Happens If You Get COVID Between Vaccine Doses?

    The two-shot coronavirus vaccines have been shown to have considerable efficacy rates even after a single dose, but there’s still a chance you can contract COVID-19 after receiving your first shot. This is why the time between shots (and immediately after) is so important: That is when your immune system is learning how to protect you properly — and unfortunately, you’re not completely in the clear. “Especially between the two doses of a two-dose vaccine like Pfizer or Moderna, it’s important to make sure that you still take precautions because you’re not fully vaccinated and you could get infected in-between those two doses,” Amesh Adalja, MD, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told Refinery29. The reason for this has to do with the effectiveness of a single dose in a two-dose system. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is only 52% effective after the first shot, according to one study. While the Moderna vaccine shows 80% effectiveness after the initial dose, both of these vaccines start working at their optimal levels about two weeks after the second dose, when their efficacy rates jump to over 90%. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it takes about 14 days for your immune system to fully respond to the coronavirus vaccine. That’s why the second shot is so important. It also seems to matter at what point during your vaccination schedule you get infected. “If you got COVID between doses of the vaccine, when you got it in that interval would likely influence how severe the symptoms might be,” Adalja explained. “If it was two weeks post your first dose, I suspect that the vaccine-induced immunity would have some impact on how bad the infection might be. So it’s likely to be a little bit less severe if it’s two weeks or more past the first dose. And I think if it’s before that, you probably don’t have much vaccine-induced immunity. Maybe some after a week, but it could be more like a normal case of COVID-19 that you would have had were it not for the vaccine.” So what should you do if you get sick in-between shots? The advice will sound familiar, as it is pretty much the exact same thing you’d do if you got the virus without a vaccine. First things first: Isolating yourself will keep you from spreading the virus to others. And, you should still go for shot #2. “You should get your second dose as planned,” Adalja said. “But only if you’re not still contagious. So it should be 10 days or so since you developed symptoms or tested positive before you get your second dose so you don’t expose anybody when you’re getting vaccinated.” However, it is important to note that this time frame may vary for people. Abisola Olulade, MD, a physician in San Diego, told Refinery29 that someone who is immunocompromised may take longer to recover fully before being able to safely receive the second dose. “Possibly for up to 20 days, and you should discuss this with your doctor,” she added. Once you’ve recovered and are symptom-free with the all-clear from a medical professional, you are able to receive the second dose of the vaccine as planned. There’s no evidence that having COVID would impact the effectiveness of the second dose, Dr. Adalja said. If this all takes place before your original booster appointment, then stick to your original appointment time as long as you get the go-ahead from your doctor. But if the three or four weeks between doses have passed, you should try to reschedule your appointment as soon as possible. Currently, there is limited data on what happens if you wait too long between vaccine appointments. “The CDC has stated that you can wait up to six weeks before getting a second dose of the mRNA vaccines,” said Dr. Olulade. “Beyond this time frame, there is limited data available on efficacy. We don’t have a lot of evidence on how it would affect the efficacy at this point.” It’s important to remember that even at full efficacy, no vaccine currently on the market completely prevents you from getting coronavirus. Even after you get the second dose, you could still become infected. What the vaccine does do, though, is make that possibility rare, and most importantly, it keeps symptoms from becoming severe. In fact, studies have shown that your risk of contracting a serious case after being vaccinated is incredibly low. “Two weeks after [your] second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, I do think you can become much more open about the activities that you engage in because you are definitely protected from severe disease, symptomatic disease, and highly unlikely to be a transmitter of the virus,” Dr. Adalja said. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?What Happens If You Get Two Different Vaccines?9 Common Vaccine Myths, DebunkedThe Biggest Dating App Flex Is Being Vaccinated

  • Asexuality is one of the most misunderstood sexual orientations. This is what it's really like.

    Millions of people identify as asexual, meaning they feel little to no sexual attraction to others. Still, myths about the sexuality abound.

  • Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 5,556 cases added and 70 new resident deaths

    Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced 5,556 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 70 new resident deaths.