Migrant crisis at Belarus-Poland border shows no sign of easing

Pressure is building to address the plight of thousands of migrants, mainly Kurds from the Middle East, who are stuck at the Belarus-Poland border in freezing weather. The West accuses Belarus’ president Alexander Lukashenko of luring the migrants to Belarus to send them across the border, in revenge for sanctions imposed last year after a heavy crackdown on the opposition. Belarus has in turn accused Poland of violating international norms by blocking the migrants and violently beating them back.