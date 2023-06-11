Migrant who died in city-operated shelter remembered as kind, hard-working

The first migrant to die in a city-operated shelter — Luis Alberto Aguilar Peres — was remembered at a memorial service Saturday as kind, hard-working and committed to helping family and friends.

“My brother was very humble. He was a hard worker and loved to give generously,” Yeniree Karelys Rodriguez, Peres’ sister, said at the service. “Everything he would gain through his work — he sent it to help his family and his friends in Venezuela. He came not only to complete his dreams of being here in the United States, but also to complete the dreams of others that are still in Venezuela.”

Peres, 26, was found unresponsive June 2 at Woodlawn migrant shelter in the former Wadsworth Elementary School Building. Rodriguez, who sat in the front row during the service at Woodlawn’s Concord Baptist Church, said Peres had been in Chicago for almost a year.

She said she had invited her brother, a husband and father, to move to Utah and live with her. “But he already loved the city of Chicago,” she said.

About 30 people attended the service, including fellow residents of the Woodlawn migrant shelter, several of whom trickled in from a Saturday morning English as a Second Language class held by the church.

The church has served as a “home away from home” for migrant community members since February, the Rev. Dr. Kenneth D. Phelps said, offering English as a Second Language courses and worship services to migrants. Phelps said Peres’ life had “touched members of our community.”

The bilingual service, which was co-led by Phelps and Pastor Yolanda Cruz, opened with a rendition of Israel Houghton’s “I am a friend of God.” Framed by two stained glass windows, Phelps and Cruz then led the small crowd in a recitation of the Lord’s prayerand offered a eulogy. An image of Peres rested on an easel at the front of the church.

During the service, Peres’ relatives thanked Devan Graham, who helped cover Rodriguez’s travel expenses and associated funeral costs. Donations to help Peres’ family pay for the remainder of the funeral expenses can be made at www.concordmbchurch.org/giving.

-------