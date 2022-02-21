Migrant dies in encounter with U.S Border Patrol agents northeast of Douglas

Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
Seal of the Cochise County Sheriff's Office

A man who appeared to be an undocumented migrant died in an encounter with U.S. Border Patrol agents Saturday night northeast of Douglas.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that initial reports received around 10 p.m. indicated the man was seriously injured in the mountain area near Skeleton Canyon in the Peloncillo Mountains. The man died from his injuries.

The sheriff's office didn't say how the man became injured.

Other migrants were detained in the incident and taken to a nearby Border Patrol station.

The recovery mission for the man was postponed until early Sunday morning for the safety of the detectives, the sheriff's office said. They also received air support from the Arizona Department of Public Safety Rangers to access the difficult terrain and process the scene. The man was taken to the Pima County Medical Examiners Office.

The identity and nationality of the man hasn't been released, according to a news release from the Mexican Consulate in Douglas. The statement also said five Mexicans were detained during the incident and talked about what happened with authorities. They were also interviewed by consulate personnel.

The death is being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection and the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

"The Mexican Government doesn't approve any act of unjustified violence against migrants," the consulate stated in Spanish.

The Arizona Republic reached out to CBP, but officials didn't release further information.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

