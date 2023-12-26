Migrant Education Program, art contest cap 2023 for Tulare County Office of Education

Spreading cheer and providing warmth for families in need through the Migrant Education Program was a great way to ring in the week before Christmas.

The staff of MEP identified more than 400 people who needed winter clothing and invited them to pick from donated items and enjoy festive warm beverages and pan dulce, Mexican treats.

Tulare County Office of Education employees, Evergreen Island in Tulare, Z&Z Tax Notary in Dinuba, Save the Children, and Kennedy Elementary School in Dinuba all contributed clothing, coats and blankets to the families. Drinks were donated by Starbucks in Tulare and the sweet breads were courtesy of Panadería Guadalajara and Mi Panadería, both located in Tulare.

The families were entertained by traditional music by Evelyn Sarahi y Su Grupo, with Migrant Education’s resource specialist Evelyn Arciniega Leppke singing and playing the button accordion. Area administrator Jason Treviño played the bass guitar.

Anabel Gonzalez, MEP director, said that staff members will deliver clothing to families who were unable to attend the event.

"Remaining items will be kept in the newly-created Migrant Closet for distribution as needs arise," she said.

If you are interested in donating please contact Anabel at: anabelg@tcoe.org

Building character

Sycamore Valley Academy in Visalia kicked off their first EarlyAct Club service project by collecting clothes for children and Family Services of Tulare County.

Sycamore Valley Academy is the first school in the county to form an elementary age club of Rotary International. They are sponsored by the Visalia Sunset Rotary Club. Their club will continue to be involved in the community by taking on service projects that increase their awareness of what is going on locally and globally.

If you’re an educator interested in starting an EarlyAct club, contact SVA club advisor Janell Geiger at jgeiger@sycamorevalleyacademy.org.

Walk and Roll

This year, seven students were honored by the Tulare County Association of Governments, TCAG, at their annual Walk & Roll Art Contest. These students created art to encourage active transportation (like bike riding, walking, scooter riding) and clean air activities.

The winners’ grades and schools are: • Kindergarten, Roosevelt Elementary in Tulare • 2nd Grade, Tipton Elementary in Tipton • 3rd Grade, Castle Rock Elementary in Woodlake • 4th Grade, Three Rivers School in Three Rivers • 5th Grade (two winners), Three Rivers School in Three Rivers • 12th Grade, Orosi High School in Orosi

All seven students received a new bike, safety gear and lifetime services from Visalia Cyclery thanks to donations made by 4Creeks, VRPA Technologies, and QK Inc.

In addition to the student winners, a special first year visual and performing arts teacher was honored for her dedication to the project. Michelle Murray-Raper teaches more than 700 kindergarten students with the Tulare City School District. She put extra effort into helping students think realistically and creatively about ways to help with the air quality and the artistic results were stunning, educators said.

“This year’s art contest was incredible, and TCAG appreciates all of the teachers and parents who helped their students submit artwork to be considered,” TCAG stated.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Migrant Education, art contest cap 2023 for Tulare County Office of Education