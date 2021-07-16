Migrant encounters at the border surpass 1 million for the year. June's numbers reach 188k

WASHINGTON – The number of migrants encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border reached a yearly high in June, according to new statistics released by Customs and Border Protection on Friday.

CBP encountered 188,829 people attempting to come to the United States through its southern border last month. That is a 5% increase from May, CBP said, where 180,641 individuals were encountered.

June's total is the highest monthly number of encounters by CBP in at least two decades. June’s numbers mean CBP has encountered more than 1 million people so far this year.

President Joe Biden’s administration has grappled with an increased number of migrants coming to the border. The Biden administration has undone many of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies, but has kept Title 42, a policy that allows CBP to expel undocumented migrants to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in holding facilities.

The majority of encounters were from single adults, which totaled in at 117,602. CBP encountered 55,805 family units, 15,253 unaccompanied children and 1,155 accompanied children.

The Biden administration has previously attributed the increase of migrants to past migratory trends, as well as Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

CBP said 34% of the encounters in June were people who had at least one prior encounter in the previous 12 months. Between 2014-2019, the average one-year re-encounter rate was 14%, CBP said.

In past years, encounters began declining in the summer time, as it’s hotter and more dangerous to travel. However, the encounters increased this year from May to June. In 2019, for example, encounters decreased from 51,862 in May to 43,180 in June.

CBP Acting Commissioner Troy Miller warned in a statement that amid the summer heat, CBP is seeing a high number of distress calls by CBP “from migrants abandoned in treacherous terrain by smugglers with no regard for human life.”

“Although CBP does everything it can to locate and rescue individuals who are lost or distressed, the bottom line is this: the terrain along the border is extreme, the summer heat is severe, and the miles of desert migrants must hike after crossing the border in many areas are unforgiving,” Miller said in the statement.

