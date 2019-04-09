Migrant family separations, heckling: Key moments from Kirstjen Nielsen's troubled tenure as DHS secretary

WASHINGTON – Kirstjen Nielsen was the target of unrelenting attacks by critics of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies during her tumultuous tenure as homeland security secretary and, at times, even endured humiliating tongue-lashings from the president himself.

Nielsen resigned Sunday after a meeting with Trump amid tensions with some in the White House who felt she hadn’t done enough to halt illegal border crossings.

Nielsen said she would remain on the job through Wednesday to help provide a smooth transition for her successor, Kevin McAleenan, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner who will serve as acting DHS secretary.

Here’s a look at some of the key moments of her 16 months on the job:

Children in ‘cages’

For many, Nielsen came to represent the face of the Trump administration’s controversial "zero tolerance” policy that led to the separation of thousands of migrant families.

Then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a memo on the policy in April 2018, leading to a steep increase in migrant children being separated from their parents or guardians when they were apprehended. More than 2,500 families were separated under the policy.

It was Nielsen, though, who became most closely associated with the policy.

In news briefings and congressional hearings, Nielsen vigorously defended the administration and argued it was simply enforcing U.S. law. She took issue with descriptions of the policy as “family separation” and said it simply mandated the criminal prosecution against all migrants, including those crossing the border with children. That forced families to be separated, because children can't be housed in adult detention centers.

In one of her more memorable claims, Nielsen disputed that children separated from their families were being held in cages, even though photos and video showed young children in chain-link structures at Customers and Border Protection facilities.

To her critics, her defense of the policy indefensible.

“The irreparable harm she has caused in implementing brutal anti-immigrant policies cannot be measured and has left a dark stain on our country’s history,” said Christina Fialho, co-founder and executive director of Freedom for Immigrants.

Others came to her defense.

“I have thought that over the last several months that she’s done a number of things better than I expected her to do,” said Roy Beck, president of NumbersUSA, which advocates for lower levels of legal and illegal immigration. “She’s like most people in that, if you’re in a job and there’s a little bit of on-the-job training, it’s just very, very difficult to take the bold moves that you need to do and do them well that are called for a crisis situation. She was in a very tough position.”

Temporary Protected Status

Nielsen also continued a policy that began under Trump of phasing out the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program, which has allowed more than 315,000 foreigners to legally live and work in the U.S. as their home countries recover from civil wars and natural disasters.

Arguing that the programs were wrongly extended by previous administrations, Nielsen cut them off one by one, ordering foreigners who have lived in the U.S. for decades to return home.

In doing so, she ignored pleas from Democrats, Republicans, immigrant rights activists and even the administration’s State Department, which argued that the home countries were not yet ready to accept tens of thousands of its residents.

A federal judge has blocked Homeland Security from deporting those families, who are mostly from Central America.

‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

In December, Nielsen announced a new policy banning asylum seekers from entering the U.S. and requiring them to stay in Mexico, a change that upended the way migrants fleeing persecution have been welcomed into the country for decades.