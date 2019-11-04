Migrant in ICE custody removed from life support over family's objections

An asylum-seeking migrant detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement was pulled off life support after his relatives said they requested that doctors continue the lifesaving measures.

More than a month later, the man's body remains in the USA, his relatives said they have been given little information about his death, and his brother has twice been denied a visa to travel to the USA to identify the body and accompany it back home to Cameroon.

Nebane Abienwi, 37, a father of six who fled his embattled country this summer, died Oct. 1 after suffering a "medical emergency" while being detained at the Otay Mesa Detention Center, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in San Diego, according to ICE.

Abienwi's youngest brother said he has been scrambling between U.S. embassies in South Africa and Cameroon, pleading for a visa to travel to California to get some answers.

He said he wants to make sure it's really his brother's body and to perform cultural rites on the body before the casket is sealed. He wants to know why doctors removed the ventilator that kept his brother breathing after he asked them to keep it in place until a relative could arrive.

"We did not approve that," said Abienwi's brother Akongnwi, who requested he be identified only by his last name out of fear that his family would face repercussions in Cameroon. "One hundred percent, we did not."

Nebane Abienwi, an asylum-seeking migrant from Cameroon, died Oct. 1 in a California hospital while in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. More

Akongnwi, speaking from a hotel room in Cameroon on Monday, said he spoke by phone with ICE officials several times Sept. 30, when they first called to say his brother had become critically ill and was on a ventilator. He said the ICE officials passed the phone to Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center officials, who explained that his brother was bleeding profusely in his brain and a ventilator was the only thing keeping him breathing.

Akongnwi said he shared the information with his brother's wife and others in the family, and they all agreed Abienwi should be maintained on life support until a relative could be by his side.

"The family spoke and said, 'We believe in miracles. It has happened to other families, why not ours?' " Akongnwi said. During the next call with ICE, "I made clear that he should remain like that and the family would decide if we want to take him off that machine or not."

A report released by ICE detailed what happened next.

On Oct. 1, at 12:05 p.m., two doctors analyzed Abienwi's examination results, concluding they "were consistent with brain death and pronounced him dead." Thirty minutes later, Abienwi's family was notified, according to the report. Two hours later, hospital staff "discontinued Mr. Abienwi's ventilator support," the report says.

Akongnwi, who was in the process of submitting his passport information to U.S. officials and planning to fly to California, said he was never informed that his brother was taken off life support. He said he learned of that decision only when contacted by a reporter who shared ICE's summary of the case.

"They said, 'It's very unfortunate, but your brother didn't make it,' " he said.

Though much of the nation's attention has focused on the plight of migrants crammed into overcrowded Customs and Border Protection facilities along the southern border, Abienwi's case highlights concerns over the immigration detention system in the interior of the USA.