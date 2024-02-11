Migrant at JFK Airport shelter busted for running into secure area: sources

An asylum seeker staying at a shelter in a Kennedy Airport warehouse was caught running into a secure area of the airport, law enforcement sources said Sunday.

Kleber Loor-Ponce, 24, ran past armed security into JFK Airport’s aeronautical operations area about 2 a.m. Saturday, the sources said. That area includes the Queens airport’s runways, taxiways and service roads.

Loor-Ponce, an immigrant from Ecuador, was staying at “Building 197,” also known as the JFK Respite Center, where the Port Authority allows the city to house migrants coming in from Florida, sources said. Hundreds of asylum seekers, most from Latin American countries, are housed in the warehouse building.

Loor-Ponce is accused pf running past a guard post toward runways 22L and 22R and into the operations area, the sources said. Port Authority Police Department officers found him in one of the cargo areas with the help of a DHL delivery worker, sources said.

Port Authority spokesman Rudolph King said Sunday that Loor-Ponce was “challenged immediately by airport security posted to guard the 24/7 truck gate and was arrested by PAPD without incident.”

Loor-Ponce was initially charged with trespass and weapons possession after he was caught with a box-cutter and a pair of scissors, according to sources.

But prosecutors only charged Loor-Ponce with trespass at his Queens Criminal Court arraignment Saturday night. He was granted an adjournment contemplating dismissal, meaning that if he stays out of trouble for a set period of time the case will be dismissed.

King said canine units conducted a sweep “out of an abundance of caution” after Loor-Ponce was caught but no other intruders were found.

The JFK warehouse is among a network of migrant “respite centers” operated by Mayor Adams’ administration. It’s encircled by two layers of fencing and located near an active airplane runway.

Administration officials have said the respite sites are only meant for short-term stays until more suitable shelter can be found. But The News and other outlets have reported on migrants being housed at the sites for weeks, often without access to showers.