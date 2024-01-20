Migrant job scandal

It has emerged that nearly 16,000 illegal migrants who have lodged claims for asylum were granted the right to work in Britain in a single year while waiting for their applications to be processed. The idea is that these workers will act to provide labour in “shortage” areas, offsetting some of the cost to the taxpayer of their rent and board. Admirable as some might consider this to be, however, it surely directly contradicts the Tories’ stated aims on migration.

The Government finds itself in the absurd position of fighting fierce internal battles over the Rwanda policy in an attempt to deter the small boats crossing the Channel, while allowing pecuniary concerns to risk the creation of a major pull factor drawing more migrants to these shores.

Some argue that allowing asylum seekers to work is better for all involved; the burden to the taxpayer of the bill for rent, board and subsistence allowances is mitigated, while the migrants may be better able to integrate themselves into British society.

But this approach is fundamentally short-sighted. If there is a need for temporary labour – and in many cases the need is dubious, driven less by ironclad supply constraints than by errors in government policy – then there should be schemes for workers to arrive in an orderly and vetted fashion.

If people are arriving on these shores to work, then they should be considered economic migrants, and their applications treated as such.

